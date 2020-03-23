Elko Federal Credit Union to close lobbies due to coronavirus concerns

ELKO – Due to COVID-19 concerns, Elko Federal Credit Union will be temporarily closing branch lobbies until further notice, while continuing to provide services.

The Spring Creek branch lobby closed on March 21 and the Elko branch lobby will close beginning March 27 at 5:30 pm. Drive-through lanes and Remote Teller machines at both locations will remain open during regular business hours.

EFCU is encouraging members to utilize online and mobile banking services to manage their accounts during this time. Online and mobile banking allows members to do things such as check account balances, pay bills, transfer funds and deposit checks without having to visit a branch. EFCU’s state-of-the-art Remote Teller machines, located in the drive-thru lanes, offer the opportunity to interact with a live personal teller without having to leave your vehicle.

“It is EFCU’s intent to provide its members and employees the safest environment possible to conduct financial services through this pandemic. To achieve this, it is best to use our electronic services whenever you can,” said John Kelly, CEO of EFCU. EFCU’s member services call center will also remain open during regular business hours, and telephone banking will be accessible 24/7.

“Since this pandemic is so fluid, this policy is subject to change, but you will still have access to your essential financial services,” said Kelly. If you are an EFCU member and have been significantly and adversely impacted financially by the pandemic, you are encouraged to contact EFCU to determine what options may be available to you.

