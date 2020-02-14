Elko Federal Credit Union unveils Interactive Teller Machines

ELKO – Elko Federal Credit Union announced that it has introduced Interactive Teller Machines at two branch locations "as part of its ongoing commitment to member service through superior value, convenience and technology."

Featured at EFCU’s Elko and Spring Creek drive-through lanes, the ITMs offer state-of-the-art banking transaction and inquiry capabilities, adding real-time video interaction with a member service representative to traditional ATM functions for enhanced services and assistance.

Members will be able to use the ITMs not only to conduct a variety of ATM transactions, such as withdrawing cash and making deposits, but also to get personal help from a local EFCU teller during drive-through hours. The EFCU member service representative connected via video with the ITM user will be able to verify member identity in order to allow a greater range of transactions, including making withdrawals without a debit card, making deposits without a deposit slip or envelope, transferring funds, cashing checks, making loan payments, and answering questions.