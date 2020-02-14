Elko Federal Credit Union unveils Interactive Teller Machines

ELKO – Elko Federal Credit Union announced that it has introduced Interactive Teller Machines at two branch locations "as part of its ongoing commitment to member service through superior value, convenience and technology."
Featured at EFCU’s Elko and Spring Creek drive-through lanes, the ITMs offer state-of-the-art banking transaction and inquiry capabilities, adding real-time video interaction with a member service representative to traditional ATM functions for enhanced services and assistance.
You have free articles remaining.
Members will be able to use the ITMs not only to conduct a variety of ATM transactions, such as withdrawing cash and making deposits, but also to get personal help from a local EFCU teller during drive-through hours. The EFCU member service representative connected via video with the ITM user will be able to verify member identity in order to allow a greater range of transactions, including making withdrawals without a debit card, making deposits without a deposit slip or envelope, transferring funds, cashing checks, making loan payments, and answering questions.
“We’re thrilled to introduce our ITMs because of the amazing convenience they offer,” said Elko Federal Credit Union CEO John Kelly. “This technology will allow our members to do more than ever, faster than ever before, with even less wait time and greater privacy than they experience in the branch. We’re confident that this exciting, new technology elevates our member experience to the next level.”
Founded in 1960 in its namesake of Elko, Nevada, Elko Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 15,000 members and $177 million in assets. For more information, visit elkofcu.org.