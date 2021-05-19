 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko fireworks slated July 4
0 comments
top story

Elko fireworks slated July 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fireworks display

Fireworks explode over the Elko County Fairgrounds. 

 Toni Milano

ELKO -- Elko’s traditional Independence Day celebration is set to take place on July 4.

Michelle Mosely of Ellison Electric, who is handing the fundraising duties in place of her father, Assemblyman John Ellison, said the traditional program, food and beverages would return this year.

The show was scaled back last year when Ellison received a call from the office of Gov. Steve Sisolak to enforce attendance at fewer than 50 people.

But this year, Mosely said plans are to have full capacity at the fairgrounds for the show.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tickets are on sale for box seats, tables and bleacher groups, but donations from businesses and organizations have been “struggling,” she said.

“We’re still trying to raise funds and we’re really short this year because sponsors were locked down,’ Mosely explained.

Donations for this year’s event can be dropped off at Ellison Electric, addressed to Mosely.

“Every cent counts,” she said.

Spring Creek is also planning its annual Freedom Festival celebration, but it has been moved to July 3 this year. The event promises to be larger than previous celebrations, according to Spring Creek Association events coordinator Bailey Meza.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News