Elko fireworks slated July 4

ELKO -- Elko’s traditional Independence Day celebration is set to take place on July 4.

Michelle Mosely of Ellison Electric, who is handing the fundraising duties in place of her father, Assemblyman John Ellison, said the traditional program, food and beverages would return this year.

The show was scaled back last year when Ellison received a call from the office of Gov. Steve Sisolak to enforce attendance at fewer than 50 people.

But this year, Mosely said plans are to have full capacity at the fairgrounds for the show.

Tickets are on sale for box seats, tables and bleacher groups, but donations from businesses and organizations have been “struggling,” she said.

“We’re still trying to raise funds and we’re really short this year because sponsors were locked down,’ Mosely explained.

Donations for this year’s event can be dropped off at Ellison Electric, addressed to Mosely.

“Every cent counts,” she said.