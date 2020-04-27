Elko forecast: It’s like a heat wave

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO -- A strong ridge of high pressure will build across the Interior West and produce dry and much warmer weather through mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.

“Temperatures will climb through the 70s and 80s Monday and Tuesday with record heat in the mid-80s to lower 90s likely on Wednesday,” said the forecast.

Elko’s high is expected to reach the mid-70s Monday, near 80 Tuesday and 90 Wednesday.

Rapid snowmelt will cause rivers and streams to run strong, particularly the Bruneau River in northern Elko County.

Later in the week, a couple of weak weather systems will brush northern Nevada and produce a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm as temperatures cool back down closer to normal throughout the region.

Highs will drop to around 80 on Thursday and the mid-70s Friday and Saturday.

Normal highs at the end of April are in the mid-60s.

