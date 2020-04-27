Elko forecast: It’s like a heat wave

ELKO -- A strong ridge of high pressure will build across the Interior West and produce dry and much warmer weather through mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.
“Temperatures will climb through the 70s and 80s Monday and Tuesday with record heat in the mid-80s to lower 90s likely on Wednesday,” said the forecast.
Elko’s high is expected to reach the mid-70s Monday, near 80 Tuesday and 90 Wednesday.
Rapid snowmelt will cause rivers and streams to run strong, particularly the Bruneau River in northern Elko County.
Later in the week, a couple of weak weather systems will brush northern Nevada and produce a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm as temperatures cool back down closer to normal throughout the region.
Highs will drop to around 80 on Thursday and the mid-70s Friday and Saturday.
Normal highs at the end of April are in the mid-60s.
