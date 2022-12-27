Elko forecast: Rain, snow, repeat

ELKO – A string of precipitation events will deliver rain and snow as temperatures rise and fall through the end of 2022.
Rain fell in the Elko area Tuesday but was expected to turn to snow overnight. The National Weather Service forecast on Wednesday calls for a 50% chance of scattered snow showers.
Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be below freezing.
After a brief lull Wednesday night, snow returns with a 60% chance Thursday, 80% Thursday night, and 100% Friday.
Temperatures will rise back above freezing on Friday, leading to more rain turning to more snow Friday night.
Saturday's forecast calls for a rain and snow mix with highs in the upper 30s.
Snow is likely again Sunday as highs drop to around the freezing mark.
People are also reading…
The extended forecast calls for a continued chance of snow well into the New Year.
“Active weather remains through the New Year and into the first week of January 2023 as a series of weather system move on shore and into the western states,” the weather service stated.
“These system will help contribute to the replenishment of water storage. Certainly not a drought eraser, but certainly will help curb some of the short term drought conditions in the West.”