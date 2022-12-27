 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko forecast: Rain, snow, repeat

ELKO – A string of precipitation events will deliver rain and snow as temperatures rise and fall through the end of 2022.

Rain fell in the Elko area Tuesday but was expected to turn to snow overnight. The National Weather Service forecast on Wednesday calls for a 50% chance of scattered snow showers.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be below freezing.

After a brief lull Wednesday night, snow returns with a 60% chance Thursday, 80% Thursday night, and 100% Friday.

Temperatures will rise back above freezing on Friday, leading to more rain turning to more snow Friday night.

Saturday's forecast calls for a rain and snow mix with highs in the upper 30s.

Snow is likely again Sunday as highs drop to around the freezing mark.

The extended forecast calls for a continued chance of snow well into the New Year.

“Active weather remains through the New Year and into the first week of January 2023 as a series of weather system move on shore and into the western states,” the weather service stated.

“These system will help contribute to the replenishment of water storage. Certainly not a drought eraser, but certainly will help curb some of the short term drought conditions in the West.”

Storm-battered Buffalo braced Tuesday for fresh snow while still counting fatalities and striving to recover from the deadliest storm in western New York in at least two generations. At a briefing Tuesday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz urged people to stay home and out of the "treacherous" conditions. "If you are trying to get into the city of Buffalo, please stay out unless you're emergency personnel, unless you're a first responder, unless you're authorized in an emergency situation," Poloncarz said. Mayor Byron Brown's office announced seven additional storm-related deaths Tuesday, bringing Buffalo's total to 27, along with at least seven suburban fatalities. The toll surpasses that of the historic Blizzard of 1977, blamed for killing as many as 29 people in a region known for harsh winter weather. The National Weather Service predicted that as much as 2 inches (2.5 to 5 centimeters) more snow could fall Tuesday in Erie County, which includes Buffalo. It is the second-largest city in New York, with about 275,000 residents.
