Elko forecast: Rain, snow, repeat

After avoiding the kind of weather that froze much of the rest of the nation over the holiday weekend, the first in a week of storms has brought powerful winds, rain and snow to California. The National Weather Service says there were numerous reports of roadway flooding and downed trees as the storm moved through the San Francisco Bay Area early Tuesday. Winter storm warnings are posted for the Sierra Nevada, where motorists are advised that travel can be hazardous. The National Weather Service says some Sierra ridgetop winds have hit 120 mph and backcountry avalanche warnings are in effect. The weather system is expected to reach the Los Angeles region by evening.