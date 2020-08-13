Elko golf pro leaving at end of year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Ruby View Golf Course pro Brad Martin announced he will be leaving his position Dec. 31, and Elko City Council members this week voted to search for a replacement.

Martin came under fire during a Sept. 10 city council meeting when city records showed there was a $188,967 deficit for the year. At the time, council members and city officials discussed whether they wanted to extend Martin’s contract, which was slated for renewal Dec. 31, 2019.

“I have to look out for the best interests of the city, not just the golf course,” said Elko City Manager Curtis Calder at the time.

Other issues came up, including a lack of communication between Martin and the City.

Martin wrote an email to the Elko City Council and Mayor Reece Keener July 22 stating that he would be leaving. He wrote that he is giving the city more than 180 days notice prior to the “proposed date of termination.”

According to a contract included in the Elko City Council agenda packet, Martin began his current term as golf pro Jan. 1, 2016.