Elko golf pro leaving at end of year

ELKO – Ruby View Golf Course pro Brad Martin announced he will be leaving his position Dec. 31, and Elko City Council members this week voted to search for a replacement.
Martin came under fire during a Sept. 10 city council meeting when city records showed there was a $188,967 deficit for the year. At the time, council members and city officials discussed whether they wanted to extend Martin’s contract, which was slated for renewal Dec. 31, 2019.
“I have to look out for the best interests of the city, not just the golf course,” said Elko City Manager Curtis Calder at the time.
Other issues came up, including a lack of communication between Martin and the City.
Martin wrote an email to the Elko City Council and Mayor Reece Keener July 22 stating that he would be leaving. He wrote that he is giving the city more than 180 days notice prior to the “proposed date of termination.”
According to a contract included in the Elko City Council agenda packet, Martin began his current term as golf pro Jan. 1, 2016.
The City was paying Martin approximately $5,658 per month as an independent contractor, according to a contract included in the city packet. In addition to this compensation, the City was also paying $15,000 annually for the golf pro to hire an assistant golf pro.
An attempt was made to contact Martin but he did not wish to make a public statement.
A new golf pro will be bound by the duties and terms of the contract, which include operating and managing the clubhouse and pro shop; providing food & beverage concessions; collecting various fees on behalf of the City; regulating golf play; managing golf tournaments; and providing golf lessons and instructions.
Individuals or firms interested in submitting a proposal relating to this service may request a copy of the Request for Proposals for Golf Professional Services from the Elko City Clerk's Office. Call 777-7126 or visit www.elkocity.com.
