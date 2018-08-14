Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ELKO -- The Elko County Republican Party Dean Rhoads' Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Sarah Isaacs of West Wendover High School by ECRP member Mike Katsonis in May.

The Elko County Republican Party John Carpenter Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Alissa Shinton of Elko High School by ECRP Vice Chairman Jim Cooney.

Elko County high school seniors applying for these scholarships submitted their applications and essays to the scholarship committee. Alissa's essay, which centered on American Pride, and Sarah's essay, "A Country United by Symbolism," were very heartwarming, but sparkled with American patriotism.

Isaacs plans to attend Aurora University in Illinois as an English major and Shinton will attend the University of Nevada, Reno majoring in biology.

The Elko County Republican Party wish these two girls, as well as all students, good luck as they begin their 2018/2019 school year.

