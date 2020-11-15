Elko has 345 active virus cases, 17 hospitalized

ELKO – The number of active COVID-19 cases in Elko County decreased to 345 Friday as the number of hospitalizations increased.
Statewide, Nevada reported a record of more than 2,000 new cases on Saturday.
Elko County had 23 new cases and 52 recoveries, for a total of 345 active cases.
Eight of the new cases are Elko residents, five from Spring Creek, five from West Wendover, three tribal, and one each from Carlin and Wells.
Seventeen patients are currently hospitalized.
Elko County’s total cases increased to 1,984. The test positivity rate rose to 17%, and the case rate per 100,000 people stood at 1,040.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, warned Saturday that Nevada's response to the outbreak was at “a critical juncture.
“Today, we recorded 2,269 new cases, including mine," Sisolak said on Twitter. “I again want to underscore the importance for Nevadans to stay home when they can to help protect themselves and our communities."
Nevada had 15 additional deaths on Saturday.
The new cases and deaths increased the state’s totals to 119,006 cases and 1,908 deaths.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
Sisolak warned Nevadans earlier in the week that if the state fails to slow the spread of the virus within two weeks, he will be forced to reimplement stricter measures. He asked residents to commit to a “Stay-at-Home 2.0” mentality to ensure the state’s hospitals don’t become overwhelmed.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University and The Covid Tracking Project, Nevada's seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases, daily deaths and testing positivity all increased in the past two weeks.
In another development, an additional 331 inmates and 18 more staff members at the Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City tested positive for the virus, the state Department of Corrections announced late Friday.
The additional positive tests increased the totals to 424 inmates and 25 staff members, the department said.
