Elko has 345 active virus cases, 17 hospitalized

ELKO – The number of active COVID-19 cases in Elko County decreased to 345 Friday as the number of hospitalizations increased.

Statewide, Nevada reported a record of more than 2,000 new cases on Saturday.

Elko County had 23 new cases and 52 recoveries, for a total of 345 active cases.

Eight of the new cases are Elko residents, five from Spring Creek, five from West Wendover, three tribal, and one each from Carlin and Wells.

Seventeen patients are currently hospitalized.

Elko County’s total cases increased to 1,984. The test positivity rate rose to 17%, and the case rate per 100,000 people stood at 1,040.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, warned Saturday that Nevada's response to the outbreak was at “a critical juncture.

“Today, we recorded 2,269 new cases, including mine," Sisolak said on Twitter. “I again want to underscore the importance for Nevadans to stay home when they can to help protect themselves and our communities."

Nevada had 15 additional deaths on Saturday.