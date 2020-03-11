Elko Health Fair postponed due to coronavirus

ELKO – A health fair planned Saturday at the Elko Convention center has been postponed, but the free lab work that was to have been offered by Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will still be available in the coming weeks at the hospital.

The Ruby Radio Health & Fitness Fair has been postponed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the hospital announced Wednesday.

Now, NNRH is planning to offer the free lab work to all interested community members through April 15.

“We know that many of our community members look forward to these free screenings,” said Steve Simpson, chief executive officer at NNRH. “Folks plan their annual check-ups with their doctor around getting their lab results. So, we want to make sure these screenings are still available for free.”

According to Simpson, anyone may come to the laboratory at NNRH and request the “health fair draw” between now and April 15. No appointment is necessary, and the hospital lab is open to the public seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NNRH is still planning to participate in the Health & Fitness Fair when it is rescheduled later this year.

“We know it was a difficult decision for Ruby Radio to postpone this major event, but we commend them for putting the health of our community first,” Simpson remarked. “Whenever the Health & Fitness Fair is held, we’ll be there offering these screenings. At the end of the day, it’s about making our community healthier.”

