Elko healthcare workers, first responders being vaccinated

ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital has received Elko County’s initial allocation of 245 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are in the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services,” said a statement from the hospital. “Vaccine administration has begun with frontline healthcare workers and first responders.”

There was no immediate word on when the next shipment is expected to arrive.

“Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated,” stated NNRH.

The milestone in efforts to stop the coronavirus pandemic comes as active cases and hospitalization are at near-peak levels.

Elko County’s number of COVID-19-related deaths reached 31 this week, with the number of hospitalizations ranging between 15 and 20 in recent days. Active case numbers are currently in the 400s after climbing above 600 last week.

Nevada received 17,550 doses of the initial vaccine, most of which is being distributed to healthcare workers in heavily populated Clark County.