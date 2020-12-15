Elko healthcare workers, first responders being vaccinated

ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital has received Elko County’s initial allocation of 245 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are in the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services,” said a statement from the hospital. “Vaccine administration has begun with frontline healthcare workers and first responders.”
There was no immediate word on when the next shipment is expected to arrive.
“Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated,” stated NNRH.
The milestone in efforts to stop the coronavirus pandemic comes as active cases and hospitalization are at near-peak levels.
Elko County’s number of COVID-19-related deaths reached 31 this week, with the number of hospitalizations ranging between 15 and 20 in recent days. Active case numbers are currently in the 400s after climbing above 600 last week.
Nevada received 17,550 doses of the initial vaccine, most of which is being distributed to healthcare workers in heavily populated Clark County.
State officials cautioned that this first round of vaccinations is not expected to have an immediate impact on Nevada’s surge in reported cases.
“Hope is on the horizon, but we must remain vigilant. Wear your mask, wash your hands & keep your distance,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said on Twitter.
“Nevadans need to really not consider the vaccine the silver bullet today,” Nevada Department of Public and Behavioral Health Deputy Administrator Julia Peek told reporters on Monday. “We need to look at the vaccine as the silver bullet many months from now.”
Further information on the vaccination effort in Elko will be published as it becomes available.
“Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is pleased to be taking this next exciting step toward ending the pandemic and advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier,” stated the hospital.
