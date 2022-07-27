Elko heat: Is there any relief in sight?

With temperatures climbing into the upper 90s or 100s nearly every day for the past two weeks, many Elkoans are wondering when the heat wave could end.

Temperatures have reached at least 95 degrees on 23 days so far this summer, and 100 degrees or hotter on four days. That trend is expected to continue through the weekend.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms could reach into this corner of the state Monday night and Tuesday, which would drop the high temperatures to the lower 90s.

Meanwhile, a section of southeastern Elko County and all of northwestern Nevada are under a heat advisory on Thursday.

The average temperature in Elko is running 5 degrees warmer than normal this month at 78 degrees, which is one degree less than July 2021.

Keeping cool has been a challenge for some residents.

“Cooling degree days,” a measure of heat that can be used to determine how much air-conditioning is needed, are running 64% higher than normal this month in Elko.