ELKO – Justice Sirotek, the top student in this year’s Elko High School graduating class — a math whiz, lifeguard, and swim instructor with musical talent, too — has been accepted to Harvard University.

“It was always my dream school,” he said.

Sirotek said he found out back in December that Harvard accepted him, but he didn’t commit to the university in Massachusetts until May and had applied to Princeton, Yale, the University of Utah and the University of Washington, too.

“I am hoping to major in biology, either neuroscience or molecular biology. It will be interesting, and overall, I am pretty sure I’m ready for it,” he said. “I am looking forward to it, and it will be a way to prepare for medical school.”

Once he has his Harvard degree, Sirotek said he hopes to go to Harvard Medical School, but if he isn’t accepted there he will be satisfied with a different medical school with hopes of going into research or becoming a practicing physician or a surgeon.

Sirotek will be graduating with a 5.6 grade point average achieved through classes at Great Basin College that he has been taking even in the summer, including a criminology class last summer. His mother, Marina Sirotek, said she had confirmed with EHS that her son will be delivering a speech at graduation.

His mother said she always knew Justice was exceptional in math, and she homeschooled Justice and his fraternal twin Cooper for half of fifth grade and all of sixth grade, when school administrators agreed to accommodate Justice Sirotek’s needs.

Justice said he would never say his mother pushed him too hard but rather that “in my experience, my mom has been my best advocate.”

“The staff at the high school were very helpful. I deeply appreciate them,” he said, adding that while there aren’t as many resources in Elko as a big city, “over time you don’t have to let Elko limit you in anyway.”

In seventh grade, he tested past algebra 1 and began geometry, and as an EHS freshman he started classes at GBC, including placement English but mainly mathematics. Once he completed all the math classes offered at the college, he took science classes.

Running out of math classes opened the doorway to Sirotek becoming involved in speech and debate and the Choraliers, as well as musicals at EHS. He also was on a swim team for six years and played golf for two years.

He is a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Elko Swimming Pool, and he said he works 40 hours a week in the summer months. He started lifeguarding in May 2019 and became an instructor in May 2020.

Cooper Sirotek, who is in the top 10 of the EHS graduating class and is going to the University of Utah, is also a lifeguard and swim instructor at the city pool.

“I’m completely proud of him,” Justice Sirotek said of his brother, as the twins face separation when they go off to college.

“It’s going to be quite a different experience, rather than living with each other for 19 years,” Cooper Sirotek said.

The brothers turned 19 in April. They didn’t start school until they were 6, Marina Sirotek said. They have three stepsiblings, and their father is David Sirotek.

An Elko native, Justice said Harvard will be a “completely different environment from the Western U.S.,” but he said that during the special weekend at Harvard for accepted students he made friends and met people he was comfortable to be around.

“I really love their housing system. They send out a survey and randomly assign a suite with three or four people,” he said in a phone interview.

That’s for his freshman year. In the next three years he will be placed in one of 12 houses and will be able to pick a “blocking group of six to eight people” to be with him who will basically be friends.

Students spend most of their time on campus or in Cambridge, but they can also take the subway to Boston, and he said Harvard student guides showed him how to use the subway system.

Although he has basic credits, he plans to take all the basic courses at Harvard, and he is “excited to have world-renown professors and get that experience.”

Justice said one of the things he likes about Harvard is its needs-based program, so he will receive financial help at the university that otherwise charges $85,000 for tuition per year.

His resume lists EHS activities that include National Honor Society, Key Club administrative secretary and letterman, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, performance choir, All State Choir, theater, including playing Captain Hook in an EHS musical, and student of the year candidate.

He also belonged to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and he plays the saxophone and ukulele.

His awards include College Board PSAT recognition, speech and debate championships, EHS Golf Most Improved Player 2022, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Academic All-Star Team 2022, and the Snake River Swimming Academic Award in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Justice Sirotek has been friends with the second-highest senior at EHS, Lucy Salyer, since kindergarten, according to his mother.