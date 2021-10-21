Elko High School 2021 Homecoming Queen candidates

Erin Shea Blach

Erin Shea Blach, 17, is the daughter of Jodie Blach. Her escort for the dance is Micheal Klekas. For the assembly, her escort is her mother, Jodie Blach. Her escorts for the football game are Brad Martin, Emme Blach and Hayden Blach.

Erin is the captain of the dance team at Elko High School. She participates as an editor of the yearbook and also as the senior class treasurer. After graduation, Erin plans to attend college in California and major in film production in hopes of becoming a film director or editor.

Erin’s advice to the students of Elko High School is “do what you love and follow your dreams.” She says that you should “motivate yourself and work hard,” while also finding “the moments to still be a kid while you can.”

Melanie Cortes

Melanie Cortes, 17, is the daughter of Adolfo Cortes and Lorena Lissolo. Her escort for the dance is Esteban Perez. Her escort for the Assembly is her mother Lorena Lissolo. For the football game, her escorts are her father, Adolfo Cortes, her stepfather, Chad Lissolo, accompanied by her grandpa, Pedro Ruiz, and uncle, Pedro Ruiz Jr.

Melanie is the Senior Class President at EHS and also is involved in Elko Mexican Folkloric Ballet. She is still figuring out what’s in store as far as the future is concerned, but says that when she finds out, she will “do something awesome!”

A piece of advice that she has for Elko High School Students is “to be nice to each other. Smile and wave ... in the halls. You never know what someone is going through.” She advocates for students to “make the most out of every day because before you know it, you’re almost done.”

Alexis Maria Huerta

Alexis Maria Huerta, 17, is the daughter of Victor and Traci Huerta. Her escort for the dance is Jarett Taylor. Her escort for the assembly is her mother, Traci Huerta. For the football game, her escort is her father Victor Huerta, accompanied by Dominick Huerta and Casey Rowland.

Alexis participates as an Elko High School Cheerleader as well as an Infinite Cheerleader. She also is in strings. Once she graduates, Alexis plans to attend Arizona State University to study criminology, and criminal justice.

The advice that Alexis has to offer is to “don’t take your time in high school for granted because it goes by fast. Enjoy every moment.”

Jonica Michele Uriarte

Jonica Michele Uriarte, 17, is the daughter of Mitch and Connie Uriarte. Her escort for the dance is Austin Harmening. Her escort for the assembly is her mother, Connie Uriarte. For the football game, her escort is her father, Mitch, accompanied by her brother, Garrett.

Jonica is the student body secretary, HOSA Secretary, and is enrolled in medical classes. She plans on attending Idaho State University in Pocatello to study in the Dental Hygiene Program.

Jonica’s advice to her classmates is to “enjoy your high school years [because] they go fast. Join clubs, meet new people, join sports, and just stay busy.” According to Jonica, “high school flew by” and she “will never regret having fun with how much [she’s] been involved.”

Ellen LaRae Wickersham

Ellen LaRae Wickersham, 17, is the daughter of Principal Tim Wickersham and his wife Colette. Her escort for the dance is Keian Lostra. For the Assembly, her escort is her mother, Colette Wickersham. And her escort for the football game is her father, Tim Wickersham, accompanied by Benton and Ryan Wickersham.

Ellen is the student body president, varsity volleyball captain, and a choralier section leader. She plans on attending Boise State University next fall to study Biomedical Engineering and enter the Health Science field.

The best advice Ellen can impart is “high school is supposed to be crazy and hectic, that is how you know you are doing it correctly!” She says it is important to “slow down and enjoy the experience” while it lasts. “Join clubs, play sports, and make memories you will never forget … your GPA does not define you. Be amazing, be kind to others, and have fun.”

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0