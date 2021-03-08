Elko High School all-night senior grad party to be at Boys and Girls Club

He said neither schools had responded as of March 3.

“It was presented to them, and they may or may not, but it looks like they are not going to,” Bahr said. “They might have some other things they are doing.”

About 30 local businesses, including mining companies and small businesses, have also been donating prizes, gift cards, food and other items, which also has come as a blessing, she added.

“I think that even though we are running short on time, we’re going to send these kids off right,” de Arrieta said. “There are 273 high school seniors right now, and granted, I know that not all of them are going to be graduating, but we still want to send them out in style and let the others know we’re still behind you.”

De Arrieta asked the community for donations to the graduation party, adding that “monetary gifts are perfectly fine because we will purchase from local businesses for different prizes.”

Seniors who purchase tickets early will be entered into an early bird drawing for $100. There will also be a cornhole competition and other tournaments for prizes and gift baskets throughout the evening.