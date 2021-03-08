Elko High School all-night senior grad party to be at Boys and Girls Club

ELKO – Elko High School parents are joining forces with the Boys and Girls Club to give their seniors a sendoff on graduation night and take a step toward normalcy.
Tickets are now on sale for the alcohol and drug-free all-night graduation party on June 4 at the Boys and Girls Club of Elko for $25, with all proceeds going back to the senior class.
The party, a long-standing tradition that gives teens a safe place to celebrate their diplomas, will have drawings and prizes throughout the four-hour night that starts at 10 p.m.
Last year it was canceled after COVID-19 restrictions limited in-person gatherings and closed schools statewide. However, seniors received bags with gift cards and other items when they received their diploma at the drive-through graduation last year.
But this year, EHS parent and first-grade teacher RayLynn de Arrieta decided to organize the event after learning that a drug and alcohol-free mural was the only thing planned for the class of 2021. She decided to do something when she saw her daughter’s reaction.
“At first she said, ‘What?’ and then immediately she said, ‘Oh well, it’s like everything else. They don’t care,’” de Arrieta recalled. “I was like, ‘I can’t let that happen. I can’t.”
After contacting other teachers who were also parents of EHS seniors, de Arrieta said a committee formed within a couple of days. On March 3, they hosted their first open parent meeting at the Boys and Girls Club.
“This [event] is something that only parents put on,” de Arrieta explained. “The high school technically has nothing to do with it.”
Usually, planning for the all-night party begins in August, but de Arrieta said the group had been “blessed” by the assistance of the Boys and Girls Club CEO Rusty Bahr, who offered to open the Club’s doors to the party, speeding up the process.
The Club and the committee will follow all COVID-19 restrictions.
“We are putting a plan together to make sure that it is a safe event,” Bahr said.
Bahr said the Club’s opportunity to team up with the committees planning graduation night, along with a prom, was necessary to get “these kids back to some sort of normalcy.”
“We don’t want COVID to be multi-generational. It’s already taken a lot from these seniors. We don’t want this to last for the next 30 years,” he said. “These kids need prom, they need their senior party, and we’re going to do everything possible to make this the best event they’ve ever had.”
De Arrieta echoed that sentiment.
“[The grad party] is also a way for the community to come together and feel a little normal in this chaos,” she said.
Bahr said the Club has offered to host activities for the graduates at Spring Creek and Wells high schools, two Elko County locations also served by the Boys and Girls Club.
He said neither schools had responded as of March 3.
“It was presented to them, and they may or may not, but it looks like they are not going to,” Bahr said. “They might have some other things they are doing.”
About 30 local businesses, including mining companies and small businesses, have also been donating prizes, gift cards, food and other items, which also has come as a blessing, she added.
“I think that even though we are running short on time, we’re going to send these kids off right,” de Arrieta said. “There are 273 high school seniors right now, and granted, I know that not all of them are going to be graduating, but we still want to send them out in style and let the others know we’re still behind you.”
De Arrieta asked the community for donations to the graduation party, adding that “monetary gifts are perfectly fine because we will purchase from local businesses for different prizes.”
Seniors who purchase tickets early will be entered into an early bird drawing for $100. There will also be a cornhole competition and other tournaments for prizes and gift baskets throughout the evening.
She also put out a call for volunteers to chaperone the event so that the seniors can celebrate without their parents watching.
“There are a lot of us senior parents, but our kids don’t want us there,” de Arrieta said.
The party is as much a celebration of graduation as it is a celebration of making it through one of the toughest years imaginable, de Arrieta said.
“I want these kids to know we are here for them, and we support them,” she said. “We’re excited that they are graduating and that you’ve made it through this mess. We want to celebrate to let them know their community and businesses are here for them.”