To the graduating class of 2020, I offer both my congratulations and my condolences. Your “graduation” will forever be marred with an asterisk. It’s a tragedy that your class will not be afforded the opportunity to assemble for commencement exercises as every preceding class has. Instead, the best that we can muster is a parade and a gloved handoff of your diploma as a substitution for a traditional graduation. EHS principal Tim Wickersham, staff and volunteers are all working diligently to create a memorable event, and I am confident that the community will show up to celebrate your achievement.
I am far removed by decades from my high school graduation. I wasn’t particularly excited about commencement ceremonies, but felt obligated to participate with family coming from afar to attend. I am left to wonder if my graduation had been canceled under similar circumstances in 1982, how I would have felt? Even though I was an unenthusiastic participant, certainly I would have felt cheated and experienced a sense of loss for having the opportunity stripped away.
When I graduated in 1982, the hit movie Rocky III had just hit the theaters. Equally popular was the movies’ soundtrack, which included the hit song “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor. The lyrics to that song ring true today, just as they did in the 1980s. Adversity, rising to the challenge, and the will to survive are themes that help define the Class of 2020.
Aside from my sympathy, I have little to offer except unsolicited advice as you move on to make your way in the world. Few of us have predictable lives, there are many potholes on the unmarked road of life which leads to many destinations. As a shy and awkward high school senior, never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that I would one day be serving in public office. Especially considering that the very prospect of public speaking was terrifying.
Life lessons
Learn to grow and to adapt to changing circumstances.
Exceptional people are grateful, they say “please” and “thank you.”
Be a person of integrity, if you commit to something, follow‐through.
Be dependable, show up on time.
Time is your most valuable asset. Do not squander it, be productive.
Excess leisure time leads to sloth, and sloth to impoverishment and bad decisions.
A single indiscretion made in haste can haunt and define us for the rest of our lives.
Be honest, ill‐gotten gains come with a price.
Be kind and patient to rude people, you don’t know their circumstances.
Your character defines you, and you are who you hang with.
Your friends are your lifeline, strive to develop and nurture lifelong friendships.
Strive to nurture and develop friendships with people of good judgement.
With friendships, quality over quantity. Trust is the foundation of any meaningful friendship, and without it, there is no durable bond.
Genuine friends challenge, gently correct and make us better people.
In the end, our wealth is measured by the quality of our relationships and friendships.
Stand your ground, confrontation is part of life. Don’t be afraid to speak out.
Seek out mentors, they will help propel your advancement.
There is no stress like the weight of overextended financial obligations, it can ruin marriages, friendships and careers.
Get an education in personal finance and understand money, so that you can have control over your destiny.
Live beneath your means, and save for the future. You will have infinitely more options. In youth, instant gratification equals debt and regret.
Do not bury yourself in student loan debt. Public universities offer an excellent option, and after a few years of accomplished career achievement, it doesn’t matter who your alma mater is.
Pursue what you’re passionate about. It is much easier to be successful when you’re following your dreams.
Invest in yourself with education, whether academic or vocational, it will hone your skills and prepare you to seize opportunity.
The English language is an enigma, be a student of it and it should serve you well.
Commit to being a lifelong student, it has never been easier.
Drink deeply from good books with an emphasis on biographies.
Be a volunteer, there are endless opportunities and it opens career doors.
Serving your community is a high virtue that delivers great satisfaction. You can help yourself by helping others.
Travel is transformational and will expand your understanding of the world around you.
God gave us two ears and one mouth, listen twice as much as you speak.
By design, we are spiritual creatures with a void. Explore the Scriptures for answers to many of life’s most difficult questions.
If you want to make a mark, strive to live a virtuous and disciplined life.
As your class disperses, remember your Elko roots. This is a fine community to grow up in, and a great place to raise a family. Come back to reintegrate into the community, we need you. We are growing and dynamic, and we need to you to serve in the next generation of leadership.
Like the lyrics in the song “Eye of the Tiger,” work hard, expect adversity, and rise to the challenge! Time flies and your high school reunion will be here before you know it. You are the 2020 Elko High School Coronavirus Class, …. you have the “eye of the tiger!” Embrace it and you will do great things!
Reece Keener
Elko Mayor
