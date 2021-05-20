Elko High School closed as virus surges

“We are seeing a very obvious and significant decline in the number of people seeking vaccination. The goal of hitting 75%, it could end up that gets pushed out and/or might not be realistically be achievable,” Morgan told the state’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force.

Elko County assumed authority over occupancy levels three weeks ago. Since then, the number of active cases has more than doubled and the test positivity rate has risen by half, from 8.6% to 12.5%.

Nevada’s overall positivity also rate to 4.8% on Wednesday. That’s higher than an all-time low of 4.2% reached March 28, but down from 5.7% April 21 and far below the peak high of 21.3% in mid-January.

Elko County hospitalizations increased from one to nine, and currently stand at four patients. There have been no deaths this month.

Nevada’s case numbers remained low this week. The 14-day rolling average for new cases stood at 169 on Wednesday. It’s the first time it has dropped below 200 since June 9, 2020.

Morgan is hopeful that the vaccination rate will be high enough to keep case numbers down.

“But even at the levels of vaccination we have currently, we are seeing a really significant impact on the transmission of COVID-19. So, it could be we are able to achieve pretty good results even if we aren’t at that 75% benchmark we sort of all had at the beginning of the vaccine rollout,” she said.