Elko High School Key Club donates to animal shelter

ELKO – Two members of the Elko High School Key Club have made a food and toy donation to the local animal shelter.
“We want to recognize the Elko High School Key Club for their hard work collecting and then delivering the donated goods to the City of Elko Animal Shelter,” said Karen Walther, animal shelter manager. “The donations consisted of dog and cat food plus appropriate toys. The Key Club was kind enough to request a list of items which the shelter animals are accustomed to having available to them prior to their event.”
“They brought 45 pounds of dog food, two 25-pound bags of cat food, and canned cat food,” said part-time animal shelter employee Rachel Hooper.
According to Hooper, the shelter is still closely following Covid-19 guidelines, but now is able to allow two people in at a time to view adoptable pets. Face masks are required.
