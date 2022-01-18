Elko High School prepares to deliver 'Dinner in Oz'

ELKO – Looking for a dinner and show rolled into one? The Elko High School Drama Club is serving up a three-course meal along with a live production of the "Dinner in Oz."

The production, which puts a fresh and comedic spin on L. Frank Baum's classic story "The Wizard of Oz," starts at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Elko Convention Center.

The fundraiser is the first for the after-school drama club started by English and drama teacher Jeanine Hoskins and assisted by science teacher Brandon Stone.

"Being a new club, we wanted to come up with a unique fundraiser that would incorporate theater and provide the community with something entertaining," Hoskins said. "The students brainstormed for a few weeks, and Mr. Stone presented the idea of doing a dinner theater. The students were enthusiastic and hit the ground running."

"Dinner in Oz" was selected over a murder mystery to incorporate a more theatrical element. "We knew it was the right one to do" for the dinner theater, she explained. "It's a little bit different. It's based on the 'Wizard of Oz' and it tells the same story, but it has some funny twists and turns to it, and the students love that."

This is the first production for some of the cast and crew, while others have cut their teeth in local plays and musicals since they were young. The idea of staying in character as they mingle with the audience was appealing to many of the students, with Freshman Hailey Seibold calling it "a challenge."

Other students agreed, seeing the possibilities in performing within the non-traditional format. Freshman Emma Kathryn Brown plays the Wicked Witch of the West and has been interested in theater since she was young. She also watched her mother perform in musicals such as "Mamma Mia."

"I got really excited because I love theater and normal plays, but I love it when you get to interact with the audience itself because you can incorporate it into the play," Brown said. "There are a few scenes where it's like breaking the fourth wall completely."

Sophomore Richard Fericks said he has been in many productions and knew how a dinner theater worked, having been to one himself. "I like the idea of more abstract performances. Rather than having a stage, the whole floor is your stage. It's really clever and makes it a lot more interesting for the people involved."

Dinner theater gives the audience an up-close look at the performers and their costumes, providing an opportunity for improvisation for the budding actors.

"We get to interact with the people. They're not just watching it, but they're experiencing it," said Laila Bowers, a sophomore who plays Dorothy.

"Instead of being limited to a stage, we get to use every single area of the surroundings," said Aly Carrillo, a freshman who is the student stage manager and main understudy. "While our stage is beautiful, lovely, awesome and huge, I like the idea of being able to move around for the crowd to see the tiny details."

Freshman Alex Davies and sophomore Miley Simons are members of the crew, who, in addition to building sets, will be more visible during the production to move scenery.

"I think we're going to have to be kind of like actors because we'll be moving the set and be in front of everybody instead of behind a curtain," Simons said.

Davies added that the crew would be multi-tasking during the performance, going where needed. "Some of us will be serving food, some shifting scenes. Some of us will be doing different things."

The dinner theater is also bringing EHS clubs and organizations together. Students from War Whoops, the radio show and podcast, and the Pow Wow, school newspaper, are interviewing the cast and crew to promote the event. Members of the National Honor Society and Key Club are also volunteering as waiters and servers.

Graphic Design II and III classes taught by Nicole Swimley and Pat Long also contribute to the production by designing and printing the tickets, posters and the playbill.

Math teacher Nicole Moreno serves as adviser to the Honor Society, Key Club and War Whoops. She explained that although the service clubs require logging volunteer hours, she was happy to see different segments of the student body pool their resources for school activities.

"I love that clubs are working together and supporting each other," Moreno said. "It's better for the kids and better for the advisers. I welcome helping other clubs with events they are putting on to lighten that load a little bit."

Hoskins said that the club is partnering with Aspen Grill from Maverick Casino and Hotel for the three-course dinner served at the Convention Center. "We need a place that has a kitchen and is capable of having food prepared and served there."

The fundraiser will bring money for the drama department's future productions, including costumes, set materials and tools. The funds will also cover printing for tickets and posters. "There's a lot that goes into it, and we need money to sustain us," Hoskins added.

Hoskins started teaching this year at EHS, and it is also her first year advising the drama club. She said she observed the student's level of enthusiasm and excitement, some of whom had not performed in drama since middle school due to restrictions from the pandemic. She said some students are willing to pull double duty as cast and crew members.

"They're ready to be on stage. The cast can't wait to perform, and our crew can't wait to start building," Hoskins continued. "The laughter and the fun they are having is amazing."

The club is looking forward to entertaining the community with "Dinner in Oz," and Hoskins said there are plans for productions in the future.

"We have a spring show coming up in April, and next year we plan to do at least three shows," she said. "We're excited and raring to go. We can't wait.

At the beginning of the year, many students asked Hoskins about starting a club on campus. The club now has about 60 members. "I knew the enthusiasm was there, and I knew that they wanted to do it. I'm excited, they're excited, and we can't wait to perform."

Stone offered to help Hoskins with the dinner theater. He supervises the crew with set design and building and he agreed there was a higher level of participation from students for all areas of theater, ranging from performing to working behind the scenes.

"They are ready to get hands-on with parts of it, whether it's acting or building props," he said. "They are really loving the fact that they can do something with the skills and talents that they have."

The evening also includes drawings for prizes and baskets, and a silent auction.

In addition to Maverick Hotel, sponsors include Cowboy Joe's, Duke's Diesel Repair, Dr. Clayton Neilson of Great Basin Dental, High Mark Construction, Interwest Supply, Port of Subs, Slater Seeding, Speedy Specs, Stonecraft Jeweler, Stonerock Sound, Swire Coca-Cola of Elko and Terry's Pumpin' & Potties, with more sponsors to come.

"We appreciate all of our community support. We've had several sponsors who have already donated," Hoskins added. "Chip Stone has also been amazing in planning the fundraiser, and we could not have done it without him. We are so grateful to all the sponsors."

Tickets cost $50 per person, with tables of eight available for advance purchase at the EHS Finance Office, through any drama club member or by emailing Hoskins at jhoskins@ecsdnv.net.

