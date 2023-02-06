ELKO -- Elko High School is hosting its first Mental Health Week for students, parents and the community.

“We wanted to include as many people as possible but certain events are only for EHS students due to logistics,” said Student Council adviser Jordan Montes.

Montes said she was inspired by her “really awesome council who is constantly thinking about what they can do for other people.”

She said the idea was developed last fall “after our community tragically lost two high school students.”

“One of my council members, Zaachila Barajas, came to me asking if we could host something for mental health awareness,” Montes said. “This started as a small week just for EHS but quickly grew into a large week with the ability to include the community in different ways thanks to our wonderful community sponsors.”

The week started Monday with Cookies with Counselors. On Tuesday, students are asked to wear green to support Mental Health Awareness. Wednesday is a stress-reliever night starting at 5 p.m. with cross fit, yoga, mindfulness and meditation, a painting class, and stress ball making. Thursday features guest speakers during their advisory period, with a parent mental health awareness night at the Performing Arts auditorium 5-7 p.m., and a bowling night for all Elko County high school students from 5-9 p.m. at Telescope lanes.

On Friday, students can wear their free mental health t-shirt received the day before, and Saturday is a Mental Health Awareness Expo and 5k at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Registration for the 5k starts at 8 a.m. with the run starting at 9 a.m. The Expo is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Montes said she hopes this effort helps students know where to go or what to do during their low moments.

“Our goal is to show students that their mental health does matter and even when they are struggling or feeling alone -- there are a lot of different people and organizations in our school and community who are here to help them,” she said. “We have consistently heard from our community that more mental health awareness was needed and we wanted to find a way to showcase how many amazing options our communities actually has.”

The Expo invites the community to show “what options we have in Elko County because we want people to be aware before they or someone they love are in crisis,” Montes said.