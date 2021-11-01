 Skip to main content
top story

Elko High School senior class wins Spirit Stick

Elko High School senior class

Members of the Elko High School 2022 senior class accepted the homecoming Spirit Stick on Oct. 28. Top row from left, Andoni Fesenmaier and Ellen Wickersham. Second row from left, Joshua Adogla, Mattie Rae Plumlee and Hadlee Ratliff. Third row from left, Cereta Stone, Trae Still, Joselin Garcia, Avery Bowers, and Jeannie Anderson. Fourth row seated, Alyssa Shinn, Avery Stradley, Zande Stradley and Erin Blach.

 Toni Milano

ELKO – Elko High School seniors took home the coveted Spirit Stick for best skit as the campus concluded a busy homecoming week filled with activities and fun.

Awarded to the best skit of the homecoming assembly, the class of 2022 took the prize for their take-off on the movie “High School musical,” which involved most of the senior class, according to math teacher and judge Ben Walleck.

He called the group’s performance at the assembly “well-prepared and organized.”

“They were able to blend music and choreography from the movie with tradition at Elko High School,” Walleck said. “There were basketball players doing choreographed routines with the ball. There were dancers acting out aspects of high school life.”

Walleck said the final musical number, “We’re All In This Together,” “stood out and elevated the skit” as the entire senior class participated in the song.

“The demonstration of school spirit and pride in Elko High School elevated the seniors above all the other classes,” he added.

Math teacher Nicole Moreno said this year’s homecoming “was the best year we’ve had for participation in my 12 years on campus.”

She noted that more than 800 students attended the homecoming dance and fundraisers “doubled their normal profit for homecoming week.”

But it was the level of involvement from the student body, “especially the assembly kits” that Moreno said was “phenomenal” for homecoming.

“It was great to see so many students participating in all the homecoming events throughout the week,” she said.

