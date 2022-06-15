Elko High School showcases STEM students in symposium

ELKO – In-depth studies into cancer research, app programming, psychological disorders, plant science and more were presented by Elko High School students in the first annual STEM Seminar Symposium on June 1 at the new science building.

The teens presented their research to the public in a one-on-one showcase organized by math teacher Ben Wallek, who wanted to give the students in his STEM class an opportunity to have a college-like experience while overcoming "inequities" that impact rural schools.

"We don't have a university, labs or mentors nearby. We don't have a lot of access to many things," he said.

Throughout the school year, Wallek's STEM class reviewed the basics of knowledge and learning before moving into becoming scholars, "learning about the things we're interested in," and choosing a topic to research.

Students then read scholarly journals and contacted professionals and graduate students from around the world in that area of expertise, learning "what they are getting into," Wallek explained. "They have access to the knowledge in that area."

The symposium is the "culmination" of months of research, experiments, and consultation with mentors," he said.

"Some sent emails to random people and got great responses," Wallek said. "They had to put themselves out on a limb basically and made some very significant connections with leading scientists in their field."

"What we see here is what they've taken away from this year," he added. "We have projects on gene therapy, coding, magnetic fields, plants, cancer research, engineering, transferring power from space wirelessly with lasers. Really cool things."

Wallek said the students worked independently through consulting their mentors and learned more than simply putting together a research project.

"What they really learned to do is how to overcome the barriers that they face, and I think that's the biggest aspect, the biggest benefit for them," he said. "They got in contact with a bunch of people and figured it out."

Inviting the public to share their project was another essential aspect of the symposium, which also benefits the community, Wallek said. "There are a lot of people who could come here and learn and be inspired by these kids. It's pretty amazing."

"The point is for them to study something they care about," he explained. "But I don't think it's right to get all this knowledge and then keep it, but to share it. They're here to share the knowledge they've gained in a communal way, not to keep it to themselves."

About two dozen students presented their projects on multiple topics, including education, marine biology, psychology, computer programming and mental health.

Sophomore Olivia Guerra said she began researching borderline personality disorder, which prompted her to look into the correlation between the size of the human head and anger levels.

To gather data, Guerra measured the heads of 18 students and asked seven questions about their responses to various anger triggers. She explained that head size had been associated with borderline personality disorder in multiple studies.

"I'm hoping someone does use the things I found," Guerra said, adding she would need a bigger scale to have more accurate results.

Justice Sirotek, a junior at EHS, presented his project on how gene therapy is being used to treat Alzheimer's in the early stages of the disease.

"So many people across the United States and the world are affected by Alzheimer's," he said, adding that included some of his older family members. "I wanted to see if there's a treatment that isn't available currently."

In the future, Sirotek said he hoped to get some "hands-on experience with gene therapy" in different fields. "Maybe not in Alzheimer's, since that is meant for the professionals. Now that I know more about it, I feel like that would be a really interesting thing to study."

Sophomore Aspen Stahl focused on education for her project, researching how third-graders learn and understand the concept of fractions.

"I used playdough and foam fraction bars to teach what a fraction is," she said. "How to manipulate them and tell which two are bigger."

Stahl, who works with children, said she observed their confusion and frustration regarding fractions. "I did this in the hopes it would help them learn better and more about what a fraction is overall."

Next year, Stahl said she plans to use the results for other projects. "I've always been interested in child development, like how the child's brain works as opposed to the adult brain. This sort of stuff is really interesting to me."

Wallek praised his students for their efforts in the program's first year and said he plans to make it an annual STEM event, possibly inviting a keynote speaker next year.

"I'm very proud of all of them," Wallek said. "They've done some great work, and I'm looking forward to seeing how the program develops. Especially the contact with the mentors and the experiences we can offer them outside of the school."

