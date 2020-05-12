Elko hires new superintendent

ELKO – Dr. Michele Robinson has accepted an offer to take the reins of the Elko County School District.
The board of trustees made Robinson an offer last week, after she toured schools in the district at the end of April. Her decision to accept it was made public during the board’s regular meeting conducted by videoconference on May 12, where the board approved it unanimously.
Robinson, a New Jersey educator and native of Las Vegas, will replace outgoing Superintendent Todd Pehrson, who is retiring on June 30.
During Robinson’s tour, she visited communities throughout the county and met with administrators, teachers and others under social distancing protocols.
All who met her were required to wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance, said Teresa Dastrup, board president.
School board trustees representing their districts greeted Robinson in their communities, organizing meetings in groups of 10. She also met department heads at Central Office to learn their function and roles in the district.
The visit was designed to give Robinson a feel for the district that includes one-room schoolhouses and combined schools, along with traditional elementary, middle school, and high schools.
“She was able to visit every community and there were people at each site,” Dastrup said. “We tried to give her a pretty good taste of the district.”
Robinson is the superintendent of Paramus Public Schools in New Jersey, but she began her career in the Clark County School District.
In 2011, she was the superintendent of schools for the Odyssey Charter School before leaving for Amesbury, Massachusetts and leading that school for about four years. She began her current position in New Jersey in 2015.
“She has some different experiences, including distance education, which is, of course, a big deal in the country right now.”
“My doctorate is in educational leadership,” Robinson said.
“I think the part I love best about superintendency is that I get to be part of a community. It’s about people.”
The trustees offered Robinson a salary of $180,000, which is equal to Pehrson’s current pay.
Trustee Jim Cooney noted Robinson’s background was one reason she applied for the position.
“She is from New Jersey, [but] she was raised in Nevada and she wants to get back closer to family,” Cooney said.
Board members said the tour was well-attended by community members, faculty, and administration, noting that Robinson received mostly positive feedback from attendees.
Dastrup thanked the board and the community for its participation in the superintendent search and the tour.
“This really has been an interesting process,” she said.
“I think the part I love best about superintendency is that I get to be part of a community. It’s about people.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.