Elko hires new superintendent

Robinson is the superintendent of Paramus Public Schools in New Jersey, but she began her career in the Clark County School District.

In 2011, she was the superintendent of schools for the Odyssey Charter School before leaving for Amesbury, Massachusetts and leading that school for about four years. She began her current position in New Jersey in 2015.

“She has some different experiences, including distance education, which is, of course, a big deal in the country right now.”

“My doctorate is in educational leadership,” Robinson said.

“I think the part I love best about superintendency is that I get to be part of a community. It’s about people.”

The trustees offered Robinson a salary of $180,000, which is equal to Pehrson’s current pay.

Trustee Jim Cooney noted Robinson’s background was one reason she applied for the position.

“She is from New Jersey, [but] she was raised in Nevada and she wants to get back closer to family,” Cooney said.

Board members said the tour was well-attended by community members, faculty, and administration, noting that Robinson received mostly positive feedback from attendees.