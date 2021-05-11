Elko Home Show returns

The flagpoles always sell well at the Home Show but were running out-of-stock late Saturday afternoon, according to co-owner Shauney Eborall.

“They’re selling like hotcakes,” she said.

Some gifts could also go toward a good cause, such as the custom-made tissue box covers sold by Jim and Debi Urresti of J&D Woodworking.

All proceeds from the box covers go to the Great Basin College nursing program in memory of their daughter, flight nurse and nursing graduate Tiffany Urresti.

“The money goes back to the college for their stethoscope program for first-year nursing students,” said Jim Urresti.

Sometimes a custom-made or personalized gift is a good option with graduation and Father’s Day coming up in the next few weeks.

Princess and a Redneck offer a wide range of printing and engraving that is done “all local, in-house, in-store and in town,” said co-owner John Anderson. One of the more unique gifts on display at the Home Show was a life-sized Jenga replica puzzle made of recycled wood.

If it’s sold, “we can make another one. It’s a hobby. We don’t keep a lot in stock,” Anderson said, adding that they welcome donations of recycled wood for more large wooden puzzles.