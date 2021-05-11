Elko Home Show returns

ELKO – The Elko Home Show returned to the Elko Convention Center with local businesses showing off the latest home trends and gift ideas for moms, dads and grads.
Sponsored by the Elko Area Chamber, the show featured 80 vendors in the Chamber’s first gathering after being postponed by the pandemic last year.
“A steady stream of visitors flowed throughout the entire event,” said Meghan Micheli, Chamber marketing and program coordinator.
The event featured a drawing with the grand prize winner taking home a Traeger grill with accessories provided by Home Depot.
Home improvement gifts for mom and the whole family filled the Convention Center Saturday and Sunday.
John Stetler shows how the Smart Living Steam Jr. and the Smart Living Steam Mop Plus work at the 2021 Elko Home Show at the Elko Convention C…
One of those gift ideas came from John Stetler with Smart Living. He showed his two cleaning products that use steam heated up to more than 200 degrees to kill germs and bacteria.
“You don’t have to use any chemicals to clean, and that’s awesome if you’ve got little ones running around or if you’ve got pets," Stetler said.
Jennifer Frazier of Reflections Salon models one of several light-up hairpieces sold at the 2021 Elko Home Show on May 8 at the Elko Conventio…
How about a massage? Jennifer Frazier of Reflections Styling Salon allowed a free five-minute massage to demonstrate her 3D zero gravity massage chair.
Landscaping and home improvement vendors were also on hand. The Eborall family made their fourth appearance at the Home Show with their telescoping flagpoles made of anodized aluminum that can be raised and lowered by one person.
The flagpoles always sell well at the Home Show but were running out-of-stock late Saturday afternoon, according to co-owner Shauney Eborall.
“They’re selling like hotcakes,” she said.
Some gifts could also go toward a good cause, such as the custom-made tissue box covers sold by Jim and Debi Urresti of J&D Woodworking.
Looking to support to a good cause? How about a custom-designed tissue box? All proceeds from the sale of the tissue boxes goes toward a brand…
All proceeds from the box covers go to the Great Basin College nursing program in memory of their daughter, flight nurse and nursing graduate Tiffany Urresti.
“The money goes back to the college for their stethoscope program for first-year nursing students,” said Jim Urresti.
Sometimes a custom-made or personalized gift is a good option with graduation and Father’s Day coming up in the next few weeks.
Princess and a Redneck offer a wide range of printing and engraving that is done “all local, in-house, in-store and in town,” said co-owner John Anderson. One of the more unique gifts on display at the Home Show was a life-sized Jenga replica puzzle made of recycled wood.
John Anderson, co-owner of Princess and a Redneck, adjusts a large replica of the popular Jenga puzzle displayed at the 2021 Elko Home Show on…
If it’s sold, “we can make another one. It’s a hobby. We don’t keep a lot in stock,” Anderson said, adding that they welcome donations of recycled wood for more large wooden puzzles.
Home décor is another option for anyone looking to freshen up their homes or front yards. Debbie Giebel of Adventures in Chalk displayed a wide array of eye-catching signs, drinkware and gifts.
Giebel, who offers classes in Chalk Couture and glass etching, showed how to design a surface with reusable and washable silkscreen transfer and colored chalk paste. She also has hosted classes for bridal showers.
Debbie Giebel of Adventures in Chalk applied chalk paste to a transfer at the 2021 Elko Home Show on May 8. In addition to household décor, Gi…
“We try to be pretty unique and different,” Giebel said. “That’s the cool thing about this. You can mix and match everything. It’s just up to people’s creativity. I have transfers, or I can custom make transfers for people, too.”
The next Elko Area Chamber event is the 11th annual Beer Festival on June 19 at Sherman Station.