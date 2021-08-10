Elko hospital restricts visitors after surge of COVID patients

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is temporarily restricting visitors after a surge of Covid-19 cases and three virus-related deaths.

Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital announced Aug. 9 it is temporarily restricting visitors for most patients in response to the climbing Covid-19 positivity rate community-wide.

Five patients who tested positive for Covid-19 are being treated at NNRH as of Tuesday, reported Steve Burrows, director of community relations.

“We are taking all necessary precautions to keep our staff and patients safe,” Burrows said. “We want to assure community members that it is safe to come to the hospital should they require medical care.”

It is the fourth time NNRH has restricted visitors since the first Covid-19 patient was reported in Elko County March 18, 2020.

“This is never an easy decision, and we had certainly hoped we were past this,” said Steve Simpson, hospital CEO. “But as we see the number of Covid cases rising, it’s clear the right call is to limit the number of people entering the hospital right now. Protecting the health of our most vulnerable patients is always our top priority.”