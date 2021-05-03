Elko hospital restricts visitors due to rise in COVID patients

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is restricting visitors because of a rise in the number of COVID-19 patients.

The hospital made the announcement Monday afternoon.

With a few exceptions, patients in the hospital will not be permitted to receive visitors until May 17 at the earliest.

“This is not a decision we made lightly,” said Steve Simpson, hospital CEO. “But patient safety is always our number one priority. We have seen an exponential increase in patients hospitalized for COVID-19 over the past few days, so this was the logical next step.”

A week ago Elko County listed only one COVID-positive patient. As of Monday there were nine at NNRH.

According to the hospital’s revised visitor policy, only the following patients will be allowed a single healthy visitor: people undergoing outpatient surgery, minors under the age of 18, expectant mothers in active labor and individuals with special needs who require a full-time caregiver.

Exceptions may also be made to allow multiple visits from family for patients receiving end-of-life care. The complete visitor policy can be viewed at www.nnrhospital.com/visitors.