Elko hospital’s COVID-19 cases rising

ELKO – COVID-19 just won’t go away, and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is seeing an uptick in cases although they aren’t as severe as they were in earlier phases of the pandemic.

“So, here we are, two and a half years into the pandemic, and we’re still talking about COVID-19. I think we’re all learning just how stubborn this virus is,” Steve Simpson, the hospital’s chief executive officer, told the Elko County Board of Health this week.

He said that after a zero-COVID-19 month for the hospital in April, cases started up again in May with five admissions, eight admissions in June and 17 so far in July because of the new variants of the virus, especially omicron BA.5.

“That’s definitely a concerning trend, and we’re watching it closely,” Simpson said on July 20, reporting that people are “not getting nearly as sick” with the virus now, and most of patients who come to the emergency room don’t need to be hospitalized.

A chart provided by NNRH shows that at a peak last September, there were 126 patients admitted with COVID-19, mostly sick with the Delta variant, and the number continued to fall from there to 11 admissions in December 2021. Then the Omicron variant led to an increase in admissions in early 2022, but those leveled out by March.

“We’re learning to live with it. It’s here to stay,” Simpson said of the virus, also stating that the COVID-19 vaccine has helped keep people alive, although vaccinated people are coming down with the virus.

Although the number of cases admitted is rising, there have been no fatalities since March at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, but Simpson pointed out that certain patients are sent to larger hospitals. Any deaths at other hospitals aren’t reflected in NNRH figures.

“Even with the rise in cases over the past three months, we have not seen any further mortalities at our hospital, and that is good news,” he said. “We still remain vigilant.”

Elko County’s fatality figure in March for COVID-19 was 138 over the more than two-year course of the pandemic. One additional death has been reported since then on the state’s website.

Elko County Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam said he agreed that the virus is getting weaker, but “it has mutated so much” that people are getting it back-to-back in some cases. He said the re-infections are a disappointment regarding the vaccines, but the shots “are keeping the fragile out of the hospital.”

Meanwhile, health officials nationwide are concerned that the number of cases being reported is far below the actual number, partially because of at-home testing.

The City of Elko’s sewage treatment plant testing covers all homes. As of July 5, the concentration at the sewage plant was enough to result in 15 new infections a day. That’s about twice the number of daily infections reported to the state over the past two weeks, according to Nevada Health Response.

The “effective virus concentration” at Elko’s plant was listed at 789,897 genome copies on July 5, up significantly from 65,523 genome copies in early March.

Simpson said the hospital continues to urge people to keep washing their hands, not challenge any person still wearing a mask, and stay home if sick.

The Elko hospital has made masks optional for visitors, patients and most staff, except in treatment of infectious disease. Simpson said he is now seeing the faces of new staff who had been wearing masks and “it’s great to see smiling faces again.”

The hospital also returned to allowing two healthy visitors per patient at a time.

“At the end of the day, hopefully COVID-19 has made us all a little more health conscious, and that is not a bad thing,” Simpson told the board.

Elko County Commissioner and health board member Cliff Eklund said he had a question about how long the quarantine for those testing positive should be – five or 10 days – since both time periods have been talked about, and the “state says you have to be in the corona jail for 10 days.”

Simpson said the hospital is requiring 10 days of quarantine, but during the worse days of the pandemic there was a relaxing to five days for those without symptoms because of staff shortages.

The Centers for Disease Control hasn’t updated COVID-19 guidelines since March, when they were relaxed from earlier requirements. Those who test positive and have symptoms should stay home five days and isolate from others in the home, the CDC says.

Full guidelines for exposure, testing positive and showing symptoms are on the CDC website.

Shifting topics, the hospital CEO reported that NNRH is still looking at opening an inpatient behavioral health unit on the third floor, and “we’ve been making progress toward that goal. Recently, our team finalized the buildout price for converting that space to a secure, closed unit.”

He said the hospital is working through plans and completing due diligence on the proposed unit.

Simpson NNRH had a similar unit in 2016, but there wasn’t strong participation at that time.

“I will say that since our parent company, LifePoint Health, has merged with Kindred Healthcare, we’re seeing more and more resources becoming available as it relates to behavioral health. We’re excited about the staffing and capital opportunities this merger has opened up for our facility,” he said.

LifePoint completed the merger with Kindred Healthcare last December and kept the LifePoint name.

Simpson also told the health board that the hospital’s employee-led relay team will be on the Elko High School track from noon Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday for the Relay for Life event supporting cancer treatment, and the hospital will be providing prizes for the raffle.