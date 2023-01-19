Elko hospital says RSV cases are rising

ELKO – After discussing a request to put a moratorium on Covid and flu vaccinations Wednesday, the Elko County Health Board heard updates on outbreaks including a third virus that hospital officials say is on the rise in the Elko area.

Steve Simpson, administrator of Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, provided the board with infectious disease statistics for October through Jan. 17.

“The three we’ve been watching closely this season are influenza, RSV [respiratory syncytial virus] and COVID-19,” he said.

December was a peak month for all three illnesses. Simpson said the hospital admitted 23 patients with the flu, 18 with RSV and 14 with Covid.

“Unfortunately, January is on track to outpace December’s RSV cases with 11 patients thus far,” he said, adding that the very young and very old are most at risk from the virus, as well as those with compromised immune systems.

“These numbers give us some cause for concern,” Simpson said, although there are not as many cases as the hospital was treating for Covid in 2021.

“Each of these patients were acutely sick and admitted to the hospital. We have also seen hundreds of less acute cases come through our emergency department,” he said. “We encourage all of our community members to observe proper precautions like hand hygiene and covering your cough.”

Simpson also said the hospital encourages everyone who hasn’t received a flu or Covid vaccine to do so. “Vaccines are the best defense we have against both of these viruses, and they help prevent acute illness and they keep people out of the hospital – that’s the simple truth.”

Also on Wednesday, Dean Amber Donnelli of the Great Basin College's Health Science Human Services Department updated the health board on Elko County’s Covid statistics.

“We are tracking people who are high risk,” she said, which includes infants, children and jail inmates.

In less severe cases many people are doing their own testing.

“We hear about families who are staying at home because they are using the tests that you can buy at the stores, and so we encourage people to do that who feel like they are positive or have a family member who is positive,” she said.

In the October through December quarter Donnelli said 321 positive Covid cases were tracked in Elko County, with most of them between 30 and 60 years old.

Donnelli also provided data on how many cases were among the vaccinated, but she said current statistics are skewed because they only include people in high-risk categories. Out of the total of 321 she said 129 were vaccinated, 96 were not vaccinated, and the status of the remaining 96 was unknown.

She said Elko County had 34 residents hospitalized over the three-month period, a number that includes those who were treated outside the Elko area. Of those, six were vaccinated, six were not, and 22 were unknown.

There were three deaths over the quarter: one in October and two in November. Two of the patients were unvaccinated and the third was unknown.