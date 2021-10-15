Elko hospital sees drop in COVID patients

ELKO – COVID-19 hospitalizations were down this week at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital – a bright spot in the mixed bag of virus statistics applying to Elko County.
“The past seven days have given us reason to hope,” said a statement from the hospital. “Our total number of COVID-positive inpatients decreased from 47 to 34, which is the lowest number we’ve seen in a month.”
The average age of new patients was 53.
The lower number of patients means that NNRH was able to step down from the fourth and highest level of its patient surge plan (Phase Purple) to the third level (Phase Red). “This means we will be able to resume some non-emergency surgeries as early as next week,” the hospital stated. “That is all good news.”
Deaths were up this week, however.
“Unfortunately, there were six COVID-positive patients who passed away at our hospital this week,” the hospital stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of these individuals. Please know that our staff members feel your loss and share your sorrow.”
The number of patients requiring care in the ICU held steady this week, at 13.
“We still have a long way to go before this pandemic is behind us,” NNRH reported.
Elko County’s hospital patient count held relatively steady over the past week. It could include patients that are not at the local hospital. NNRH also receives patients from surrounding counties, and people who have fallen ill while traveling through the region.
As of Thursday night Elko County was reporting 40 hospitalizations, up from 39 last Thursday.
Active cases were on the rise. After dipping below 500 earlier in the week they were back to 538 on Thursday.
The county’s per-capita case rate remains high – more than three times higher than Washoe County and more than four times higher than Clark.
Elko County’s test positivity rate stands at 22.4%, compared with the statewide rate of 7.9%.
“The delta surge continues to recede across Nevada, with all key COVID-19 metrics declining,” state officials reported in Thursday's weekly update.
“However, the surge is not over,” the bulletin warned. “Rural hospitalizations remain near their peak and Nevada is still averaging five times more cases than in June.”
“We continue to ask our neighbors to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” NNRH stated. “Please do your part by wearing a mask in public, maintaining physical distancing, practicing good hand hygiene, and – above all – getting vaccinated.”
Nearly 100% of ICU cases at the hospital this week were unvaccinated. Roughly three out of four non-ICU patients were unvaccinated.
The hospital continues to offer outpatient testing for COVID-19 daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A physician’s order is required before reporting to the Emergency Department’s waiting room.