Elko hospital sees drop in COVID patients

ELKO – COVID-19 hospitalizations were down this week at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital – a bright spot in the mixed bag of virus statistics applying to Elko County.

“The past seven days have given us reason to hope,” said a statement from the hospital. “Our total number of COVID-positive inpatients decreased from 47 to 34, which is the lowest number we’ve seen in a month.”

The average age of new patients was 53.

The lower number of patients means that NNRH was able to step down from the fourth and highest level of its patient surge plan (Phase Purple) to the third level (Phase Red). “This means we will be able to resume some non-emergency surgeries as early as next week,” the hospital stated. “That is all good news.”

Deaths were up this week, however.

“Unfortunately, there were six COVID-positive patients who passed away at our hospital this week,” the hospital stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of these individuals. Please know that our staff members feel your loss and share your sorrow.”

The number of patients requiring care in the ICU held steady this week, at 13.