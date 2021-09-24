Elko hospital sees record surge of virus patients, deaths

Eleven patients died at the hospital this week. There have been 18 deaths of Elko County residents so far this month, exceeding the deadliest month of the pandemic last December.

“Our hearts go out to all who have lost loved ones to this disease,” said Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne. “Please know that our doctors, nurses and staff members are working around the clock to help patients recover. Please help us slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.”

Elko had a record number of 655 active cases of coronavirus on Friday. Churchill and Mineral counties are also experiencing major surges, while cases are leveling off in most of the rest of the state.

NNRH officials said it is still safe for residents to come to the hospital for medical care.

“While wait times may be longer than normal, we are not turning away any patients who present to our facility and you will be seen. If you require medical attention, please do not delay seeking care. And if you are experiencing an emergency of any kind, please call 9-1-1 immediately.”

While health officials nationwide say the priority is to get first shots into arms as soon as possible, vaccine boosters produced by Pfizer are expected to be available in Nevada by the end of next week.