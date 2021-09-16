Elko hospital strained by influx of Covid patients

ELKO – Covid hospitalizations continued to surge this week, with numbers reaching pre-vaccination pandemic levels and forcing Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital to suspend some elective surgeries.
CEO Steve Simpson told the Elko City Council that the hospital’s Covid ward is designed to handle about 11 patients, and there were 17 on Tuesday. Four were under ventilation in the intensive care unit.
“We’re also experiencing an influx of Covid-positive patients in our emergency department as well,” he said. “On a typical day we see about 48 total patients in the ER, but those numbers have skyrocketed to around 70 to 75 a day.”
Simpson said the hospital was hearing reports that “local urgent care clinics are turning away patients and directing them to the ER because they are being overwhelmed as well.”
Elko County officials reported Wednesday night that the number of residents hospitalized with Covid had increased to 24.
Simpson emphasized that the hospital is not turning away any patients.
“At NNRH we will continue to care for every sick person who comes through our doors,” he said. “We want to reassure our community that it is safe to come to the hospital for medical care.”
Simpson said the hospital has the ability to expand Covid treatment to other parts of the facility. But he added that stemming the surge in acute cases will require a community effort.
“We need your support. We need our community to do everything possible to stop the spread of COVID. That means community members taking personal responsibility. I know this isn’t popular — and for some mystifying reason it is a political issue — but we need folks to get vaccinated.”
Simpson said one report states vaccinated people are 29 times less likely to suffer an acute case of Covid that requires hospitalization than the unvaccinated.
He said all of the hospital’s COVID patients admitted in August were unvaccinated except one, who was partially vaccinated.
Simpson is also urging residents to wear masks indoors, in accordance with CDC guidelines, and to follow physical distancing and proper hand hygiene.
Staffing the hospital continues to be a challenge in Elko, as it is across Nevada and the rest of the nation.
“Naturally this is taking a toll on our staff,” Simpson said. “Many of them were already working long hours and covering shifts for coworkers who were out with COVID. Now we are asking them to take additional patients or cross-train different departments to fill the holes in our schedule.”
Covid statistics released Wednesday night by Elko County included a 75 death. There have been five deaths over the past week alone.
The number of active cases in Elko County has jumped 50% over the past week, from 338 to 506. That is approaching December’s high of 560.
The number of vaccinations is rising at a much slower rate, going from 32.01% to 32.6% of the population age 12 and older over the past week.
In early August, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevadans to wear face masks in indoor public settings. The order has been largely ignored in Elko County, and county commissioners voted not to enforce it.
The rise of COVID cases in Nevada prompted an article this week in Politico titled, “Vaccine Mandates Crash Into America’s ‘Don’t Tell Me What To Do’ State.”