Elko hospital strained by influx of Covid patients

Simpson said the hospital has the ability to expand Covid treatment to other parts of the facility. But he added that stemming the surge in acute cases will require a community effort.

“We need your support. We need our community to do everything possible to stop the spread of COVID. That means community members taking personal responsibility. I know this isn’t popular — and for some mystifying reason it is a political issue — but we need folks to get vaccinated.”

Simpson said one report states vaccinated people are 29 times less likely to suffer an acute case of Covid that requires hospitalization than the unvaccinated.

He said all of the hospital’s COVID patients admitted in August were unvaccinated except one, who was partially vaccinated.

Simpson is also urging residents to wear masks indoors, in accordance with CDC guidelines, and to follow physical distancing and proper hand hygiene.

Staffing the hospital continues to be a challenge in Elko, as it is across Nevada and the rest of the nation.