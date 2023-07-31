ELKO — Lee Engine Company volunteers of the Elko Fire Department hosted the 88th Annual Training Conference for the Nevada State Firefighters Association on June 21- 24 in Elko. This conference is a yearly opportunity for Nevada’s first responder community to reunite, participate in top notch training, and raise money to support the various funds and scholarships provided by the NSFA.

The last time the training conference was in Elko was in 2009.

The mission of the organization is to “Represent, support, and promote the general welfare and safety of all firefighters and first responders.” Goals include: Unity amongst Nevada’s first responders; Provide training opportunities that meet Nevada’s needs; Represent first responders in the Legislature giving a “voice” to their needs; and seek financial support for funds and awards presented by the NSFA. These include the Widows and Orphans Fund, Burn Fund, Benevolence Fund, and Scholarship Fund.

Highlights from the conference include almost 160 registrants representing 29 fire departments, rescue teams and agencies; more than $14,000 raised to support the four funds and scholarships; and 15 vendors representing a wide range of products for the first responder community.

Pre-conference events included a golf scramble, trap shooting and an evening social mixer. The conference kicked off with keynote speeches that included a discussion on emotional intelligence by Jeff Buchanan (retired Chief of Las Vegas Fire) and first responder mental health (presented by the Nevada Peer Support Network).

A variety of classes were available during the conference relating to railway response, landing zone operations, fires involving lithium batteries, mass casualty and triage, stop the bleed for first responders, and leadership. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to participate in hands-on trainings such as the live fire burn trailer, rope rescue, and vehicle extrication.

Though the conference was heavily focused on training, participants still found time to relax with events such as horseshoe tournaments, cornhole tournaments and bowling. The final day of the conference included a firefighter memorial service, general business meeting, and a fun afternoon of water fights and monkey drills. The conference wrapped up with a banquet and auction.

The Lee Engine Company volunteers thank the community and their families for all of the support provided while organizing the event – it would not have been a success without it.

Specific thanks go to Elko Fire Department Chief James Johnston for overall support and the department’s instructing the extrication class; Elko County Fire Department for instructing classes and providing equipment for hands-on training; Elko County Ambulance for instructing classes and manning the firefighter rehab station; Carlin Fire Department Honor Guard and Cadet Program; Great Basin College Paramedicine Program for instructing classes; Med-X AirOne for instructing classes and bringing one of their helicopters for training; staff of the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority; Sue Kennedy and her bagpipes; Sheldon Mudd of Bidder Sweet Auction; Pacific Steel for donating cars for extrication class; We Cater to You and Nuts Under a Buck; Riverton Chevrolet for bringing the electric vehicle for demonstrations; the many local businesses that provided financial support or auction items to raise money for the NSFA funds and scholarships.

The Company also thanks the City of Elko, Maverick Hotel & Casino, Gold Country Inn & Casino, Ruby View Golf Course, Spring Creek Trap & Skeet, 7018 Brewery, the Haunted Commercial Hotel, Blind Onion Pizza, Telescope Lanes, and Cook’s Steakhouse.