Elko Indian Colony dispensary set to open amid controversy

“We have the people hired, and they are training now,” Gonzales said. “Even before the store is running, you’ve got to be trained before you can handle things.”

For the time being, the dispensary will not deliver, but that could change once the quarantine is lifted, Gonzales said.

Newe will be the second drive-through service operating at the Elko Indian Colony, joining the Smoke Shop, also located on tribal land.

The Elko Band’s efforts to establish a dispensary began in 2017. Nearly two months ago they announced a job fair for Newe Cannabis, drawing opposition from some tribe members along with Mayor Reece Keener.

Keener said Monday he was “disappointed” to learn of the dispensary’s opening, along with the timing of the event, saying it was “all about money. It’s not about helping people with medicine. Thus the rush to open at any cost.”

“I find it bizarre given the fact that we are in the midst of a 45-day statewide shutdown ordered by the Nevada Governor. We can’t gather in our favorite restaurant or our houses of worship, because it is deemed non-essential and dangerous for public health,” Keener said. “However, the Tribal leaders think that this dispensary opening is so important that it can’t wait until the shutdown is lifted?”