Elko Indian Colony dispensary set to open amid controversy

ELKO – The Elko Band of Te-Moak is set to open its marijuana dispensary Saturday.
Elko Band Council Chairman Davis Gonzales and Vice Chairman Juan Arevelo announced the “soft opening” on Monday. Newe Cannabis has been working with Cascade Strategic Investments of Portland, Oregon, and SCS Elko LLC.
Opposing tribe members Leta Jim and Helen Stevens filed for a temporary restraining order in the T-Moak Tribal Court of Indian Offenses seeking to block the Elko Band from opening the dispensary. An injunction was signed late last week by tribal court advocates Lorraine Garcia and Felix Ike.
Gonzales said, despite the legal action, the dispensary’s opening would go ahead as planned.
“I’m not worried about it,” he told the Elko Daily Free Press.
The dispensary agreement was approved by Gov. Steve Sisolak on Jan. 23.
Gonzales said the medical and recreational marijuana dispensary at 1555 Shoshone Circle will start as a drive-through store due to social distancing guidelines implemented by Sisolak’s emergency coronavirus directive. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Newe Cannabis will employ 39 people working in various positions such as budtenders and cashiers for the operation.
“We have the people hired, and they are training now,” Gonzales said. “Even before the store is running, you’ve got to be trained before you can handle things.”
For the time being, the dispensary will not deliver, but that could change once the quarantine is lifted, Gonzales said.
Newe will be the second drive-through service operating at the Elko Indian Colony, joining the Smoke Shop, also located on tribal land.
The Elko Band’s efforts to establish a dispensary began in 2017. Nearly two months ago they announced a job fair for Newe Cannabis, drawing opposition from some tribe members along with Mayor Reece Keener.
Keener said Monday he was “disappointed” to learn of the dispensary’s opening, along with the timing of the event, saying it was “all about money. It’s not about helping people with medicine. Thus the rush to open at any cost.”
“I find it bizarre given the fact that we are in the midst of a 45-day statewide shutdown ordered by the Nevada Governor. We can’t gather in our favorite restaurant or our houses of worship, because it is deemed non-essential and dangerous for public health,” Keener said. “However, the Tribal leaders think that this dispensary opening is so important that it can’t wait until the shutdown is lifted?”
The drive-through dispensary is following the emergency directive, Gonzales said, which is similar to rules allowing fast-food restaurants to remain open during the quarantine.
Keener noted that other dispensaries in the state operate “on a ‘delivery-only’ basis with no dispensary showroom sales, which makes sense given that we are in the middle of a global pandemic.”
Another concern is the state-mandated compliance checks on the dispensary, due to the fact that law enforcement on the Elko Colony is under the Bureau of Indian Affairs, a federal agency that cannot be called upon to oversee marijuana sales.
The Tribe is also outside of the jurisdiction of both the Elko Police Department and Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
Keener said the police department declined an invitation by the Tribe to participate in a Memorandum of Understanding, based on the Tribes’ violation of federal law with regard to the sale of marijuana.
Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said he knew about the MOU, but he had not heard back from the Tribe. If the Tribe asked to meet with him, the discussion would focus on the enforcement of federal regulations, among other issues.
“There would have to be a huge, huge conversation about manpower,” Narvaiza said. “Who’s going to pay for what and all that kind of stuff.”
Gonzales said the launch of the dispensary took about a year to go through the government procedures from various state agencies such as the Nevada Department of Taxation, Legislature, Governor’s office, the Nevada Attorney General’s office, and the newly created Cannabis Compliance Board.
“Our Tribal Government has followed all applicable laws,” he said.
“All of the required things that we needed to do, we took care of that — no rule bending with this. You’ve got to run the ship right, or you sink,” Gonzales said.
The Elko Band Commissioners will operate Newe Cannabis, Gonzales added, noting that the Te-Moak Tribe of the Western Shoshone Tribal Nation is separate from the Elko Band.
“Experienced professionals” were contracted by the Band Council to ensure “a first-rate operation that strictly follows all required safety and security laws,” Gonzales added.
In light of the opening, Keener predicted a strain on law enforcement and the courts, along with a “financial burden” placed on residents because the city will not collect tax revenues. Instead, the tax will be remitted back to the Tribe for health and community programs.
Keener called the dispensary “a gigantic unfunded mandate which is particularly concerning right now as we are bracing for our impending revenue shortfalls from the COVID-19 shutdown.”
It has social implications as well, he said. “This sends the signal to kids that drugs are OK.
Gonzales said the dispensary was an opportunity for the Elko Band “to connect our culture with a potentially profitable business,” pointing out that the medicinal value of plants and roots has been a part of Native American culture for thousands of years.
He said the Elko Band Council strives to be “good neighbors, especially with the City of Elko and other surround[ing] areas.”
“We pledge to do our best not just to ensure customer satisfaction to all who patronize Newe Cannabis, but to uphold the highest business standards which will benefit not just our tribe, but the entire Elko community.”
