Elko joins call for more school funding

ELKO – In a prelude to the next session of the Nevada Legislature that begins Feb. 6, Elko County School District is joining school districts throughout the state to request more funding through the Pupil Centered Funding Plan.

The school board approved a resolution in support of iNVest 2023, which is a collective work of the superintendents of all 17 school districts in Nevada urging legislators to increase state spending for kindergarten through 12th grade.

ECSD Superintendent Clayton Anderson said that “as we enter the beginning of the session, we know there are constraints on our budget, and they will get bad,” mentioning a roughly a “two and a quarter million dollar” hit the ECSD budget will take in the next fiscal year.

Chief Financial Officer Julie Davis said the district faces a major hike in its contributions to the state retirement system. She said the increase will be 13%, from roughly $17.3 million to $19.6 million.

“There is no misuse of funds happening here. It’s a shortage of funds, and we will have a real problem soon,” Anderson told school trustees on Dec. 13.

Other districts are having money problems, too, and the Nevada Association of School Superintendents is coming together to ask for a “significant infusion of dollars into public education.”

He said the superintendents know there are budget constraints, but they also don’t want any more unfunded mandates.

Trustee Matt McCarty said he was pleased to see the resolution includes urging no more unfunded mandates.

The resolution states the district supports asking lawmakers to “fully fund the weights assigned to the Pupil Centered Funding Plan so all students receive the appropriate level of support,” and encourages the Nevada Legislature to “modernize educational statutes for innovation within the classroom without adding more mandates with no financial backing.”

The Nevada Legislature passed a bill in 2019 to create the Pupil Centered Funding Plan that was designed to evenly distribute money to school districts based on their student enrollment, but the iNVest in Education literature provided by Anderson states that substantial increases are needed for fiscal year 2024 — $270.8 million more.

The flyer states that the money is needed because there is a staffing crisis, and districts need innovative ways and additional dollars to boost staffing.

ECSD continues to have a shortage of substitute teachers and bus drivers, which has led to McCarty to train to be a substitute bus driver and Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers to be a substitute teacher.

The resolution also states that there are roughly 468,682 students in more than 763 schools in Nevada, and “Nevada’s classrooms require a highly trained and effective teacher, individualized instruction, safe, modern and innovative spaces, student supports, leadership, engaged families and communities, and students meeting academic and social milestones.

“Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Board of Trustees of the Elko County School District agree in encouraging the Nevada State Legislature to increase state spending on K-12 per-pupil funding,” the resolution approved Dec. 13 reads.

Additionally, the resolution urges the Nevada Legislature to implement funding “dedicated exclusively to school facilities to conduct operational and preventative maintenance on buildings and construct new schools to keep with state growth and decrease class sizes.”

ECSD would be especially interested in funding for construction projects because county taxpayers defeated the long-time 75-cent pay-as-you-go funding that was designated solely for construction projects in 2020 and defeated a $50 million bond issue in 2021.

The resolution also urges lawmakers to provide funding “to enable schools to be technology-rich,” and invest in school safety measures with an “emphasis on addressing mental health issues.”

The iNVest flyer states that the COVID-19 pandemic “magnified challenges for school districts and students, including but not limited to the mental health of students and staff, the need for all students to have access to technology, and securing impactful strategies to address the learning gap students experienced as a result of reduced in-person learning.”