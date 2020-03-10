Elko Justice Court

Feb. 24
Sarah Ann Reinschmidt pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to complete 35 hours of community service.
——-
Iraila L. Telleria pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Feb. 25
Cierra Suzan Jones pleaded guilty to making a false statement to, or obstruct a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Feb. 26
Kenton George Manalakos pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Echo Fawn Powers pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 461 hours in jail.
——-
Jordan Allen Rose pleaded guilty to driving with a revoked license and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Feb. 27
Angel Serafin Lievanos pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement or obstructing a public officer and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $1,433 in restitution and $550 in fees and fines.
——-
Tony Allen Pressler pleaded no contest to one count of driving with a suspended driver’s license, one count of operating unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer, and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve three days in jail.
——-
Dario Quintero-Velazquez pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.
——-
Esteban Romero-Bugarin pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 120 days in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.
——-
James Andrew Stocks pleaded guilty to reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Feb. 28
Daniel Granados Mondragon pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve 158 hours in jail.
March 3
Cody Jay Kusener pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 175 days in jail, and was ordered to serve five days in jail pay $1,050 in fees and fines.
——-
Jesse J. Lednisky pleaded guilty to reckless driving, first offense, and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
——-
Jeffery Paul Shiflet pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
March 4
Robert Roy Eric Burns pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $615 in fees and fines.
——-
Roberto Carlos pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, surrender sell or transfer firearms, and pay $675 in fees and fines.
——-
Pete Chabot pleaded guilty to failure to properly maintain travel lane or improper lane change and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
——-
Max Ryan Frederick pleaded guilty to one count of driving with a suspended driver’s license and one count of failure to decrease speed or use due care under certain circumstances and was ordered to pay $710 in fees and fines.
——-
Jenna Nichole Robinson pleaded guilty to petit larceny and as ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Thomas Duane Ruffino pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Mariah Sky Valley pleaded guilty to possessing one ounce or less of marijuana and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
——-
Thomas Edward Wilson Jr. pleaded no contest to driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
March 5
David Jose Rodriguez Jr. pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was ordered to complete 36 hours of community service in lieu of additional jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
——-
Arturo Ruiz Jr. pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
——-
Octavio Velazquez-Garcia pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 36 hours of community service in lieu of additional jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.