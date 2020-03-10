Elko Justice Court

——-

Tony Allen Pressler pleaded no contest to one count of driving with a suspended driver’s license, one count of operating unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer, and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve three days in jail.

——-

Dario Quintero-Velazquez pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.

——-

Esteban Romero-Bugarin pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 120 days in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.

——-

James Andrew Stocks pleaded guilty to reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Feb. 28

Daniel Granados Mondragon pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve 158 hours in jail.