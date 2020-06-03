Elko Justice Court

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 15

Daniel Adam Souliere pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and one count of displaying fictitious, canceled, revoked, suspended or altered vehicle registration, license plate or certificate of title and was ordered to pay $260 in fees and fines.

May 21

Candace Christina Berger pleaded guilty to one count of domestic battery, first offense, and one count of battery and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 26 sessions of counseling, complete 48 hours of community service, and pay $675 in fees and fines.

May 27

Claudia Patricia Paur pleaded guilty to operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

——-

Jonathan Roger Upton pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of tail lamp violation and was ordered to serve 37 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

May 29

Rosalinda Ozuna pleaded no contest to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was ordered to serve 192 hours in jail.

