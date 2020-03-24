Elko Justice Court

March 3
Danean Inez Delgado pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 36 hours in jail.
March 10
Keith D. Abplanalp pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
——-
Saul Damian Armendariz pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
March 12
Daniel Cervantes pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
——-
Sabrina Madonna Doke pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
——-
Joseph Conrad Forrest pleaded no contest to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 60 hours in jail.
——-
Francisco Trino Lievanos pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Sharlene Renee Hicks pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
March 13
Edna Lizeth Rivas pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.
——-
Juan Jesus Salazar pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $700 in fees and fines.
——-
Laura Marie Skufka pleaded no contest to trespassing and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail.
———
Laura Marie Skufca pleaded no contest to breaking, injuring or tampering with a vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 411 hours in jail.
