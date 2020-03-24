Elko Justice Court

March 3

Danean Inez Delgado pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 36 hours in jail.

March 10

Keith D. Abplanalp pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Saul Damian Armendariz pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

March 12

Daniel Cervantes pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Sabrina Madonna Doke pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

