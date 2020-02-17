Elko Justice Court

-----

Mario Agustin Rodriguez-Marquez pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 309 hours in jail and pay $73.09 in restitution.

Feb. 11

Eric Steven Caudill pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Marie Antoinette Deluca pleaded guilty to one count of possessing drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $710 in fees and fines.

Ebony Rucker pleaded no contest to one count of disturbing the peace and one count of committing, maintaining, or permitting nuisance and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $710 in fees and fines.

Feb. 13

Brian Hugh Hill was found guilty of one count of driving under the influence, second offense, and one count of improperly mounted headlamps and was given a suspended sentence of 160 days in jail and was ordered to serve 20 days in jail pay $1,200 in fees and fines.

