Aug. 12
Ernesto Cruz-Castaneda pleaded guilty to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to serve 20 days in jail, complete 50 hours of community service and pay $1,140 in fees and fines.
Sept. 9
One count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace against Gene Edwin Owen were dismissed without prejudice.
Sept. 10
Nicholas Ryan Rose pleaded no contest to battery and was ordered to serve 408 hours in jail. In a separate manner, he pleaded guilty to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail.
Sept. 12
Robert Erle Simpson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve 35 hours in jail, complete 64 hours of community service in lieu of additional jail time and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.
Sept. 17
Amber Romero pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 30 hours of community service in lieu of additional jail time pay $800 in fees and fines.
Kenton Boyd Withers pleaded no contest to possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 90 days in jail.
Sept. 26
Michael Reinschmidt pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
Shane Dee Shields pleaded no contest to violating a temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was ordered to serve 164 hours in jail.
Sept. 27
Danean Inez Delgado pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 20 days in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Oct. 1
Patrick Kevin Ryan pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic battery first offence and was given a suspended sentence of 162 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 432 hours in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms and pay $340 in fees and fines.
Oct. 2
Jarrett Tyler Beckner pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 257 hours in jail.
Too many 'suspended sentences' in our courts thats why we have all these crimes, no one ever has to pay for what they do, they just go free to do it again.
