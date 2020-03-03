Elko Justice Court

Feb. 10
William Ray Hodges pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 21 days and 8 hours in jail.
Feb. 18
Monique Renee Cole pleaded guilty to attempted petit larceny and was ordered to serve 18 days in jail.
——-
Lori Nicole Faircloth pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of nine days and 12 hours in jail and was ordered to serve 12 hours in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines.
——-
David Chavez Mercado pleaded no contest to attempted petit larceny and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.
Feb. 20
Charles Douglas Morris pleaded no contest to one count of speeding 11-20 miles over the speed limit and one count of failing to possess driver’s license or surrender license upon demand and was ordered to pay $700 in fees and fines.
——-
Jason Paul Osbourne Jr. pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 18 days in jail.
Feb. 21
Brittany Nicole Decker pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to pay $2,038.95 in restitution.
Feb. 24
Brianna Ranae Ferguson pleaded no contest to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 686 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Daisy Marie Marsha Hutsell pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Feb. 25
Edgar Barajas pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Jeannette Louise Cook pleaded guilty to basic speeding violation 1-10 miles over the speed limit and was ordered to pay $245 in fees and fines.
Feb. 26
Jerry Akabeng Ankomah was found guilty of driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Feb. 27
Levi James Faul pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, pay $653.06 in restitution and pay $900 in fees and fines.
——-
Matthew Howard Hart pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 150 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 60 days of residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time and pay $950 in fees and fines.