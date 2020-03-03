Elko Justice Court

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brittany Nicole Decker pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to pay $2,038.95 in restitution.

Feb. 24

Brianna Ranae Ferguson pleaded no contest to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 686 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.

——-

Daisy Marie Marsha Hutsell pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Feb. 25

Edgar Barajas pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

——-

Jeannette Louise Cook pleaded guilty to basic speeding violation 1-10 miles over the speed limit and was ordered to pay $245 in fees and fines.

Feb. 26