Scales of Justice

June 24

Kasey Ladon Crawford pleaded guilty to one count of destroying or injuring personal property of another not exceeding $100 and trespassing not amounting to burglary, and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $475 in restitution and pay $550 in fees and fines.

Ralph August Hildenbrand pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and speeding 11-20 mph over the posted speed limit and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $1,175 in fees and fines.

June 28

Chance Blaine Heiner pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to complete 12 sessions of domestic violence counseling.

Joshua Cody Johnston pleaded no contest to two counts of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay $230 in fees and fines.

Plantine Alana Kang pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 166 hours in jail.

July 1

Jonathan Channing Smart pleaded guilty to urinating or defecating in public and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

Carrol Thomas Sparks pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

July 2

Lanna Denise Walthers pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was ordered to serve 30 days of house arrest in lieu of additional jail time and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.

