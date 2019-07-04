June 24
Kasey Ladon Crawford pleaded guilty to one count of destroying or injuring personal property of another not exceeding $100 and trespassing not amounting to burglary, and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $475 in restitution and pay $550 in fees and fines.
-----
Ralph August Hildenbrand pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and speeding 11-20 mph over the posted speed limit and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $1,175 in fees and fines.
June 28
Chance Blaine Heiner pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to complete 12 sessions of domestic violence counseling.
-----
Joshua Cody Johnston pleaded no contest to two counts of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay $230 in fees and fines.
-----
Plantine Alana Kang pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 166 hours in jail.
July 1
Jonathan Channing Smart pleaded guilty to urinating or defecating in public and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
-----
Carrol Thomas Sparks pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
July 2
Lanna Denise Walthers pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was ordered to serve 30 days of house arrest in lieu of additional jail time and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.
