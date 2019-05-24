{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

May 6

Marco Antonio Ulloa pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

May 13

Ashley Nickole Negley pleaded guilty to one count of failure to yield right of way from a private way, one count of proof of insurance required, one count of driving without a valid driver’s license, and one count of operating an unregistered vehicle and was ordered to pay $1,245 in fees and fines.

May 14

Carlos Alberto Lara-Espitia pleaded guilty to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.

May 16

Donald Earl Schmitz pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve eight days in jail.

-----

Logan Matthew Scripter pleaded guilty to animal at large and was ordered to pay $400 in restitution and pay $115 in fees and fines.

May 20

Sergio Andres Bostick pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

-----

Vincent Corsetti Jr. pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 19 hours in jail.

-----

Jordan Zacharylee Hutchison pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

May 22

Brett Leigh Loyd pleaded guilty to theft and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 306 hours in jail and pay $842.27 in restitution.

