Elko Justice Court

Jan. 8
Amber Lynne Adams pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 67 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Susan Schrack Francis pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 91 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Jan. 9
Jessiah Isaiah Galloway pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to serve four days in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Rick MC Robles pleaded guilty to domestic battery, second offense, and was ordered to serve 22 days in jail.
-----
George Allen Smith pleaded guilty to theft and was ordered to serve 1,297 hours in jail.
Jan. 10
Eduardo Manuel Quesada was found guilty of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Joshua Isaac Quesada was found guilty of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
------
Peter Angel Quesada was found guilty of two counts of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Jan. 16
Shantel Amber Hearon pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Joshua Michael Williams pleaded no contest to one count of operating vehicle with expired registration or plate, and one count of license improperly displayed and was ordered to pay $230 in fees and fines.