Elko Justice Court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 17

Michael Allen May pleaded guilty to one count motorcycle headgear and eye protection violation and one count of owner proof of insurance required and was ordered to pay $855 in fees and fines.

——-

Robert J. Nichols pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

——-

Summer Lee Nichols pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

——-

David Jesus Rivas pleaded guilty to driving with a revoked driver’s license and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

——-

Braulio Villa Rodriguez pleaded no contest to one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $230 in fees and fines.

June 18

Tyrell Mitchell Holley pleaded guilty to two counts of petit larceny and was ordered to serve 261 hours in jail and pay $46.45 in restitution.

——-

Shanece Breana Relyea pleaded guilty to careless driving and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0