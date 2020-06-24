Elko Justice Court

June 17
Michael Allen May pleaded guilty to one count motorcycle headgear and eye protection violation and one count of owner proof of insurance required and was ordered to pay $855 in fees and fines.
——-
Robert J. Nichols pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
——-
Summer Lee Nichols pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
——-
David Jesus Rivas pleaded guilty to driving with a revoked driver’s license and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Braulio Villa Rodriguez pleaded no contest to one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $230 in fees and fines.
June 18
Tyrell Mitchell Holley pleaded guilty to two counts of petit larceny and was ordered to serve 261 hours in jail and pay $46.45 in restitution.
——-
Shanece Breana Relyea pleaded guilty to careless driving and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
