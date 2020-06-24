Elko Justice Court
0 comments
top story

Elko Justice Court

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

June 17

Michael Allen May pleaded guilty to one count motorcycle headgear and eye protection violation and one count of owner proof of insurance required and was ordered to pay $855 in fees and fines.

——-

Robert J. Nichols pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

——-

Summer Lee Nichols pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

——-

David Jesus Rivas pleaded guilty to driving with a revoked driver’s license and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

——-

Braulio Villa Rodriguez pleaded no contest to one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $230 in fees and fines.

June 18

Tyrell Mitchell Holley pleaded guilty to two counts of petit larceny and was ordered to serve 261 hours in jail and pay $46.45 in restitution.

——-

Shanece Breana Relyea pleaded guilty to careless driving and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News