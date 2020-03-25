Elko Justice Court

-----

Jasalee Ranae Gott pleaded guilty to one count of trespassing and one count of resisting a public officer, and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail.

-----

Colten Edward Turner pleaded guilty to obtaining money, property, rent or labor by false pretenses and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $2,643.28 in restitution.

-----

Sean Willford pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $700 in fees and fines.

March 19

Sheree A. McClintock pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

-----

Shane Leroy Taylor Rutter pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 18 hours of community service in lieu of additional jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

-----