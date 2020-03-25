Elko Justice Court

March 17
Kevin Thomas Ferguson pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Chelsea Lynn Nott pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 30 days of house arrest in lieu of additional jail time, pay $1,906.50 in restitution and pay $1,065 in fees and fines.
Brennon Ray Sirotek pleaded guilty to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 178 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms, and pay $675 in fees and fines.
Brennon Ray Siroteck pleaded guilty to domestic battery, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 170 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, complete 100 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms, and pay $675 in fees and fines.
March 18
Mauricio Galvan-Galvan pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 318 hours in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines.
Jasalee Ranae Gott pleaded guilty to one count of trespassing and one count of resisting a public officer, and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail.
Colten Edward Turner pleaded guilty to obtaining money, property, rent or labor by false pretenses and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $2,643.28 in restitution.
Sean Willford pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $700 in fees and fines.
March 19
Sheree A. McClintock pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Shane Leroy Taylor Rutter pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 18 hours of community service in lieu of additional jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
Jeffery Paul Shiflet pleaded guilty to domestic battery, second offense, and was given as suspended sentence of 90 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, complete 100 hours of community service and pay $675 in fees and fines.
March 20
Shawn Joseph Freed pleaded guilty to making a false statement to or obstruct a public officer and was ordered to serve 15 days in jail.
