Elko Justice Court

Aug. 27

Joseph Edwin Chapman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service and pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Derek Christopher Jones pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.

Sept. 1

Aurelio Benavides pleaded no contest to duty to stop at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle or property which is driven or attended and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail.

——-

Terri Lea Comstock pleaded no contest to failure to properly maintain travel lane or improper lane change and was ordered to serve 15 hours in jail.

Sept. 2

Brooke Ann Banks pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

——-