Elko Justice Court

Aug. 27
Joseph Edwin Chapman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service and pay $800 in fees and fines.
——-
Derek Christopher Jones pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.
Sept. 1
Aurelio Benavides pleaded no contest to duty to stop at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle or property which is driven or attended and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail.
——-
Terri Lea Comstock pleaded no contest to failure to properly maintain travel lane or improper lane change and was ordered to serve 15 hours in jail.
Sept. 2
Brooke Ann Banks pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
——-
William Daniel Eklund pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
——-
James Allen Repinec pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, one count of failure to properly maintain travel lane, and one count of false statement to or obstruct a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 25 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $1,030 in fees and fines.
Sept. 3
Chad L. Fiornzi pleaded guilty to trespassing and using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail and was ordered to serve 22 hours in jail and pay $550 in fees and fines.
Sept. 4
Brian Allen Nyrehn pleaded no contest to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve nine days in jail.
——-
Semaj Miguel Ross pleaded guilty to one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and one count of trespassing and was sentenced to 48 hours in jail.
