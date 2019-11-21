Elko Justice Court

Oct. 11
Nicholas Ryan Rose pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence and one count of coercion and was given a suspended sentence of 18 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 48 hours of community service and pay $535 in fees and fines.
Nov. 1
Lorenzo Paul Urenda pleaded guilty to minor purchasing an alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 26 hours in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and was given a suspended sentence of 150 days in jail and was ordered to serve 26 days in jail and pay $915 in fees and fines.
Nov. 5
Riley Scott Bawcom pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Andrew James Heller pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Alexis Jimenez Rodriguez pleaded guilty to minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail, and was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Nov. 6
Chris Lynn Christensen pleaded guilty to loitering about school or public place where children gather to congregate and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
Jesus Manuel Gonzalez pleaded guilty to two counts of animal at large and two counts of dog license or dog inoculation required and was ordered to pay $460 in fees and fines.
Carl Douglas Heeren pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
Nov. 12
Robert George Cardona pleaded no contest to battery and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail.
Miguel Angel Gonzalez pleaded guilty to violating a temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was ordered to serve 109 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.