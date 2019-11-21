Elko Justice Court
Elko Justice Court

Scales of Justice

Oct. 11

Nicholas Ryan Rose pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence and one count of coercion and was given a suspended sentence of 18 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 48 hours of community service and pay $535 in fees and fines.

Nov. 1

Lorenzo Paul Urenda pleaded guilty to minor purchasing an alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 26 hours in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and was given a suspended sentence of 150 days in jail and was ordered to serve 26 days in jail and pay $915 in fees and fines.

Nov. 5

Riley Scott Bawcom pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

-----

Andrew James Heller pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

----- 

Alexis Jimenez Rodriguez pleaded guilty to minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail, and was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service and pay $355 in fees and fines.

Nov. 6

Chris Lynn Christensen pleaded guilty to loitering about school or public place where children gather to congregate and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.

-----

Jesus Manuel Gonzalez pleaded guilty to two counts of animal at large and two counts of dog license or dog inoculation required and was ordered to pay $460 in fees and fines.

-----

Carl Douglas Heeren pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

Nov. 12

Robert George Cardona pleaded no contest to battery and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail.

-----

Miguel Angel Gonzalez pleaded guilty to violating a temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was ordered to serve 109 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.

