Elko Justice Court

April 9

Saxon Raleigh Atkins pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve 3,668 hours in jail.

April 17

Betty Jean Freed pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 183 days in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

April 21

Misty June Cornelius pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail.

Misty June Cornelius pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 60 days in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.

David Chavez Mercado pleaded guilty to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 162 days in jail and was ordered to serve 18 days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service and serve 108 hours in jail in lieu of fines.

