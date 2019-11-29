Elko Justice Court

Nov. 13

Jaiden Lai pleaded no contest to one count of defrauding a proprietor, one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce, and one count of resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 291 days in jail.

-----

Harold Lee Turner pleaded guilty to one count of trespassing and one count of battery and was given a suspended sentence of 130 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 1,169 hours in jail and pay $116.78 restitution.

Nov. 20

Brian Allen Nyrehn pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Nov. 21

Ignacio Barajas pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was ordered to pay $1,140 in fees and fines.

-----

James Vaughn Bingham pleaded no contest to one count of throwing a substance at a vehicle, including a bicycle, one count of petit larceny, and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail.

Nov. 22

Nicholaus John Hirsch pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 170 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.

