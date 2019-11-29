Elko Justice Court
0 comments
top story

Elko Justice Court

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

Nov. 13

Jaiden Lai pleaded no contest to one count of defrauding a proprietor, one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce, and one count of resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 291 days in jail.

-----

Harold Lee Turner pleaded guilty to one count of trespassing and one count of battery and was given a suspended sentence of 130 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 1,169 hours in jail and pay $116.78 restitution.

Nov. 20

Brian Allen Nyrehn pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Nov. 21

Ignacio Barajas pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was ordered to pay $1,140 in fees and fines.

-----

James Vaughn Bingham pleaded no contest to one count of throwing a substance at a vehicle, including a bicycle, one count of petit larceny, and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail.

Nov. 22

Nicholaus John Hirsch pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 170 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko mom accused of child neglect
Local

Elko mom accused of child neglect

ELKO – An Elko woman is facing a felony child neglect charge after allegedly leaving her 6-year-old son in a hotel room and then driving with …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News