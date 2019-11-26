Elko Justice Court

Nov. 13

Jodi Davis pleaded guilty to one count of driver or passenger failing to report accident involving unattended vehicle or property to law enforcement, one count of driving without a valid driver’s license, and one count of failure to drive on right half of the roadway and was ordered to pay $870 in fees and fines.

-----

Ivan Alexander Rangel-Arroys pleaded guilty to one count of displaying fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered vehicle registration or license plate and one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $665 in fees and fines.

Nov. 14

John Scott Linidsey pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $498 restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.

-----

Shawn Jesse McConaghy pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $585 in restitution.

-----

