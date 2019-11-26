Elko Justice Court
Elko County Courthouse

Elko County Courthouse

Nov. 13

Jodi Davis pleaded guilty to one count of driver or passenger failing to report accident involving unattended vehicle or property to law enforcement, one count of driving without a valid driver’s license, and one count of failure to drive on right half of the roadway and was ordered to pay $870 in fees and fines.

-----

Ivan Alexander Rangel-Arroys pleaded guilty to one count of displaying fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered vehicle registration or license plate and one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $665 in fees and fines.

Nov. 14

John Scott Linidsey pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $498 restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.

-----

Shawn Jesse McConaghy pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $585 in restitution.

-----

Tanya Jo Purvis pleaded guilty to displaying fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered vehicle registration or license plate and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Nov. 15

Javon Keester pleaded guilty to three counts of battery and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve 120 days in jail and pay $1,065 in fees and fines.

-----

Tamra R. Seaver pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce, and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 108 hours in jail and pay $700 in fees and fines.

Nov. 19

Eddyann Filippini pleaded guilty to animal at large and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

-----

Michael Taaz Morlan pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 19 days in jail and pay $37.98 in restitution.

-----

Barbara Lynn Tourreuil pleaded no contest to dog license and dog or cat inoculation required and was ordered to pay $75 in fees and fines.

