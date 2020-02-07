Elko Justice Court

Jan. 16
Peter Angel Quesada pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Jan. 21
Christopher Ryan Hubbard Jr. pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 329 hours in jail.
--
Jose Luis Vengas was found guilty of driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.
Jan. 23
Christy Lyn Lavoie pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 28 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $1,000 in fees and fines.
--
Arturo Gilberto Rendon pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 28 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 yours in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.
--
Steven George Smith pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.
Jan. 24
Troy Baxter Duncan pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Jan. 28
Jordan Paul Thomas Christensen pleaded no contest to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Todd Jeffery Descutner pleaded guilty to battery and was given a suspended sentence of three days in jail and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
-----
Marcie Lynnette Dougherty pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 157 days in jail and was ordered to serve 23 days in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.
-----
William Ray Hodges pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 41 hours in jail.