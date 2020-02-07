Elko Justice Court
Elko Justice Court

Scales of Justice

Jan. 16

Peter Angel Quesada pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Jan. 21

Christopher Ryan Hubbard Jr. pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 329 hours in jail.

--

Jose Luis Vengas was found guilty of driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.

Jan. 23

Christy Lyn Lavoie pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 28 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $1,000 in fees and fines.

--

Arturo Gilberto Rendon pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 28 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 yours in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.

--

Steven George Smith pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.

Jan. 24

Troy Baxter Duncan pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Jan. 28

Jordan Paul Thomas Christensen pleaded no contest to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail pay $355 in fees and fines.

-----

Todd Jeffery Descutner pleaded guilty to battery and was given a suspended sentence of three days in jail and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.

-----

Marcie Lynnette Dougherty pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 157 days in jail and was ordered to serve 23 days in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.

-----

William Ray Hodges pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 41 hours in jail.

