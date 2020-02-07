Elko Justice Court

Jan. 16

Peter Angel Quesada pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Jan. 21

Christopher Ryan Hubbard Jr. pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 329 hours in jail.

Jose Luis Vengas was found guilty of driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.

Jan. 23

Christy Lyn Lavoie pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 28 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $1,000 in fees and fines.

Arturo Gilberto Rendon pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 28 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 yours in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.

